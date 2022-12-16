They sold online watches, shoes and clothing, replicas of designer originals. The four websites that offered the counterfeit goods were blocked by the Fiamme Gialle of Pordenone last month.

As part of an operation coordinated by Europol, the finance police, under the orders of the provincial commander Davide Cardia, identified the four portals with servers in Italy, obtained preventive seizure of the sites from the prosecutor’s office and closed them.

The financiers of the Pordenone group this year seized 3 million 653 thousand 156 products, counterfeit or lacking safety requirements. In these areas, the Finance carried out 49 checks, reported 13 subjects, reported 8 sellers for administrative violations.

Cardia underlined how counterfeiting not only afflicts fashion, but also furniture, food and automation and has important ramifications, from labor exploitation to illegal immigration, from the smuggling of substandard goods to the laundering of illicit proceeds. It is a transnational crime, whose supply chain is often found abroad, it is not born and dies in Italy.

The protection of made in Italy, «a symbol that brings together the excellence of the country system» is one of the objectives of the financial police, to safeguard the healthy economy, which thrives on creativity and generates an induced such as to be the locomotive of our country .

The historical 2023 calendar of the Guardia di Finanza is dedicated to the made in Italy. Renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani created the cover and centerfold. The calendar traces the commitment made to the community by the yellow flames with all the specialties of the corps, from the green Basques to the sea police: digital economy, agri-food, cultural heritage, innovation… Pordenone, as highlighted by Colonel Cardia , is “a creative territory, with an important induced”, where counterfeiting has not taken hold, confirming the seriousness of the companies and the effectiveness of the prevention system implemented by Finance and institutions. Monitoring will continue, on the streets in the markets and online, where “many products passed off as replicas but in reality 100% counterfeit end up”.

Even those who buy a product knowing that it is fake are liable to penalties. But penalizing the consumer, in such a difficult economic moment, is not the best strategy, according to Cardia: we need to make it clear that by buying the original, businesses and jobs are safeguarded.