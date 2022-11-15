Home News The fir of discord in St. Peter’s Square: “Stop cutting”
The fir of discord in St. Peter’s Square: “Stop cutting”

The Christmas tree in St. Peter’s Square has become the tree of discord. The silver fir, donated by Abruzzo but actually in the Molise area, would be of a rare species and therefore cutting has been suspended for the moment.

Vehicles arriving in the pine forest of Monte Castel Barone, between Agnone (Isernia) and Rosello (Chieti) were blocked.

