Home » The Fire Department attends a fire in a bus on the Los Chorros – 102nine highway Digital Newspaper of El Salvador Territory of young adults
News

The Fire Department attends a fire in a bus on the Los Chorros – 102nine highway Digital Newspaper of El Salvador Territory of young adults

by admin

Impacts: 2

The Fire Department attended a fire registered in a bus in the sector of the Los Chorros highway, Santa Tecla entrance, La Libertad.

The institution’s teams carried out different maneuvers to put out the flames of the raging fire that consumed most of the bus.

Subsequently, they carried out cooling work on the collective transport, so that it could be removed from the place.

The authorities did not report injuries or victims, only material damage.

See also  All localities and departments seize the farming season to promote "three summers" production

You may also like

Florida Supreme Court Issues Public Rebuke of Judge’s...

Dangerous repeat offenders who committed thefts in Casanare...

STOCK FOCUS: Hellofresh soars to the top of...

Musk reveals the new name of the tweets...

Who won the battle for the rating of...

Qin Gang Dismissed as Chinese Foreign Minister in...

Colombia: “A paradise for the corrupt”

Wilfran Castillo reacted to the brutal murder of...

Corina Baur: Farewell to the secret Bullerbü

229 aftershocks are registered after strong earthquake of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy