The Fire Department attends a fire in a bus on the Los Chorros – 102nine highway Digital Newspaper of El Salvador Territory of young adults

The Fire Department attended a fire registered in a bus in the sector of the Los Chorros highway, Santa Tecla entrance, La Libertad.

The institution’s teams carried out different maneuvers to put out the flames of the raging fire that consumed most of the bus.

Subsequently, they carried out cooling work on the collective transport, so that it could be removed from the place.

The authorities did not report injuries or victims, only material damage.

