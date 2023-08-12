Home » The fire in the factory in Istanbul was extinguished after 20 hours – Current News
The fire in the factory in Istanbul was extinguished after 20 hours

The fire in the factory in Istanbul was extinguished after 20 hours

At around 05:00 the previous day Arnavutkoy Located in Yassıören Neighborhood, Bayındır Street, Akpınar Industrial Zone, 4 floors built on an area of ​​5 thousand square meters. glass manufacturing factoryA large number of firefighters were dispatched to the fire. The extinguishing efforts of the fire, in which one firefighter was injured, came to an end. With the extinguishing of the flaming areas inside, the fire could be extinguished after about 20 hours.

