At around 17:50 on the evening of December 15th, a bright fireball streaked across the night sky, and a suspected meteorite fell in Tanxi Town, Pujiang County, Jinhua, central Zhejiang, which aroused widespread concern.

According to experts, this kind of extraterrestrial visitor is a “bolide”, and the falling meteorite fragments even smashed into the villagers’ homes. According to Hangzhou Daily, a villager said that they heard a loud noise and smashed holes in the doors and windows.

She also took photos on her mobile phone, but fearing the impact of radiation, she swept them away along with the glass and threw them away as trash.

According to reports, staff from the local Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning took samples yesterday and will send them to the laboratory of the Jinhua Geological Team for testing. After on-site testing by the staff of the monitoring station of the Jinhua Ecological Environment Bureau, no radioactive elements were detected.

Zheng Yongchun, deputy director of the Space Science Communication Expert Studio and a science popularization expert, made a preliminary judgment after seeing the meteorite fragments.This meteorite came from 4.6 billion years ago, before humans were born, and it was older than all the stones on earth.

Regarding the ownership of meteorites, some lawyers explained that if meteorites with important scientific research value belong to the category of natural resources, according to Article 250 of the “Civil Code”, they belong to the state, and the state should also give certain rewards. If the meteorite has no scientific value, the pre-occupancy principle of the “Civil Code” can be applied, and it is owned by the discoverer.