06 December 2022 11:48

Christine McVie (1943-2022) had chosen a stage name on the contrary: she was called Christine Perfect and instead chose to become famous with the name of her first husband, the historic bassist of Fleetwood Mac, John McVie. She was born with a pop star name and she wanted to live, even on stage, with a normal, almost banal surname. That says it all about her character. An excellent keyboard player, a singer with a dark and charming voice, a more than solid author, for most of her life she was the glue, not only artistic but also human, of one of the most famous and quarrelsome groups in the history of pop music: Fleetwood Mac, in fact. McVie is the reason Fleetwood Mac, a British blues rock band based in California in the late 1960s, became an irresistible radio hit factory for at least three decades. It was she, for example, who understood that new heads were needed for the new Californian version of the band and it was she who decided that singer Stevie Nicks and her boyfriend, guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, would become regular members of the group. The two, at the time two handsome, somewhat hippy boys, with the sun in their hair and penniless in their pockets, would transform the sound of Fleetwood Mac but would bring, with their highly unstable relationship, a rate of conflict that made life impossible for everyone. Fleetwood Mac, with their load of endogamy, addictions, quarrelsomeness and vanity, are the demonstration of how excellent songs can be born from chaos. And the only one apparently sane, the only one who knew how to channel the creative energies of a band of prima donnas was her. McVie too had her ghosts and addictions, she too had a troubled love life but, after her divorce from John McVie, with whom she remained friends for life, she had the foresight to find husbands and boyfriends outside the bands. The covenant of the witches

Christine was born in 1943 in a village called Bouth, in the Lake District, in the north-east of the United Kingdom, an area of ​​ancient Celtic tradition, of wizards and witches. In an interview she gave to the BBC in 2017, she for the series Desert island discs, McVie describes his family: his father was a classical violinist and his mother was a teacher but above all she was a healer. A gift kept secret and the artist reminds her, as a child, of being healed by a magic formula pronounced by her mother in the dark of her room. It was the first witch pact of her life. The second would be with Stevie Nicks, a sisterhood bond that would lead to success and keep the group together for decades. If marriages were made and unmade within Fleetwood Mac, alliances between males deteriorated and transcended into brawls, the female understanding between the flamboyant Stevie Nicks (also fascinated by the occult and Celtic magic) and the wise Christine McVie stood firm and lasted until the very end. See also It's all already seen in Wakanda forever - Francesco Boille McVie’s songwriting ability has also remained solid over the years and he had the truly magical gift of collaboration and musical intelligence: he knew what he could get from Buckingham’s guitar, ex-husband McVie’s bass and Mick’s drums. Fleetwood knew how to blend his supple, dark voice with Nicks’ husky, colorful voice. And when she wrote herself, she came up with memorable songs. One among many: Songbirdtaken from RumoursFleetwood Mac’s most successful album and one of the best-selling records in rock history.

In 1982, after the long tour associated with the album Mirage, Fleetwood Mac decide to take a break. All the others are dedicated to solo projects (especially Stevie Nicks, with considerable success) but Christine McVie retires to her luxurious villa in Los Angeles, a house that had already belonged to Joan Collins and Elton John. Her latest complicated romance with Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys had just ended and she didn’t even want to touch the piano. She had also had an English pub built in that Hollywood mansion, to feel more at home. She herself admits, with her usual dryness, that she embarked on the production of a solo album out of boredom. She was fed up with doing nothing between a dip in the pool and a couple of pints in the private pub. Alcohol has never been lacking in Fleetwood Mac’s life nor in McVie’s life, which she candidly admitted that she could never have written Songbird “without two shots of coke and half a bottle of champagne”. Work on pieces from his second solo album, titled Christine McVie (the first was released in 1970 under the name Christine Perfect and she hated it), started in 1983 and lasted three months. McVie didn’t feel ready to work alone, she was too used to collaborating, composing songs with someone else. Coke and champagne evidently weren’t enough to unleash her creative energies anymore, so she began writing with guitarist and songwriter Todd Sharp, also known for launching his own brand of amplifiers. See also Lanzhou, Gansu added 32 new local confirmed cases and 246 asymptomatic infections_Gansu added local 47+306_Chengguan_Yuzhong County With Sharp he composes several pop rock pieces, all decidedly pleasant and relaxed, and chooses as producer Russ Titelman, who had already worked with Randy Newman, Ry Cooder and Chaka Khan. Perhaps there is little tension in these songs, the electricity of her work with Fleetwood Mac is missing, but there is mastery and very high musical craftsmanship: in 1984 Christine McVie is at the peak of her maturity as a songwriter and instrumentalist. There is her usual shyness: even in the cover photo she appears from behind, sitting at a piano overlooking a hill that could be either in the Hollywood Hills or in her native Cumbria, but her authority is demonstrated by the amount of famous guests that she manages to involve. Eric Clapton plays (beautifully) in The challenge, Steve Winwood sings and plays keyboards here and there and in various pieces the old road companions reappear who here set aside any protagonism and agree to work on a piece-by-piece basis: Lindsey Buckingham on guitar and backing vocals and Mick Fleetwood on drums. On keyboards (the ones McVie doesn’t play) was the Portuguese musician Eddy Quintela, whom she married in 1986. Only Stevie Nicks was missing, who at that time was at the Betty Ford clinic to detox.

