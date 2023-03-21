7 hours ago

image captiontext, A total of 132 people were killed in the China Eastern Airlines MU5735 crash, including 123 passengers and nine crew members.

It has been one year since the crash of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 passenger plane, and the families of the victims are still waiting for the investigation authorities to give an explanation. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said, “The accident is very complicated and extremely rare, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

On the afternoon of March 21, 2022, an American Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 flew from Kunming, Yunnan Province to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and crashed into a valley near Molong Village, Langnan Town, Teng County, Wuzhou City, Guangxi Province, with 132 people on board. All died. The MU5735 air crash has thus become the worst air crash in mainland China since 1994.

Both Chinese and international civil aviation accident investigation regulations require that the investigation results be released one year after the incident, but this is not a mandatory requirement. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said on the evening of March 20: “The technical investigation team will continue to carry out work such as cause analysis and experimental verification on the basis of the previous work.”

The United States was also invited to participate in the survey. Relevant parties did not directly respond to the progress of the investigation when responding to inquiries from BBC Chinese reporters, but said they would continue to support China‘s investigation.

Is it stipulated that the MU5735 air accident investigation must be completed within one year?

BBC Business Correspondent Theo Leggett: The MU5735 crash happened with an aircraft with a good safety record and an airline with a good safety record.

The investigation of the MU5735 air crash is currently led by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, and China has previously invited the Boeing Company of the United States, which manufactured the crashed airliner, and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which supervises Boeing, to participate in the investigation.

According to the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)According to the 1944 “Convention on International Civil Aviation” (Convention on International Civil Aviation) – also known as “Chicago Convention” (Chicago Convention) – Annex 13 “Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation”, if a country investigates an aviation accident, ” If practicable”, the final investigation report should be published publicly within 12 months. Otherwise, the state concerned should issue an interim statement every anniversary of the accident detailing the progress of the investigation and the safety issues identified therein.

Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention also requires the country leading the investigation to send a copy of the final report to ICAO if the accident involves an aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of more than 5,700 kilograms.

The Boeing 737-800 airliner responsible for flight MU5735 has a maximum take-off weight of 79,000 kilograms. This means that once the CAAC completes its final investigation report, it must submit a copy to ICAO.

China itself is formulated by the Ministry of TransportRegulations on Technical Investigation of Civil Aircraft IncidentsTo standardize the investigation of air accidents, its legal sources include the “Safety Production Law”, “Civil Aviation Law” and “Regulations on Reporting, Investigation and Handling of Production Safety Accidents”, etc.

The “Regulations” mentioned that “after the investigation report is approved by the State Council, the Civil Aviation Administration, and the Regional Administration, the investigation work will be over.” Final investigation report”, “The final investigation report of accidents and serious symptoms shall be released to the public in a timely manner within 12 months of the accident, except for those that are not disclosed according to law. The accident that fails to publish the final investigation report within 12 months of the accident Or serious symptoms, the department organizing the investigation of the incident shall announce the progress of the investigation to the public on the anniversary of the incident.”

In other words, neither Annex 13 of the “Chicago Convention” nor China‘s “Regulations on the Technical Investigation of Civil Aircraft Incidents” have written the “12-month” period as an absolute rule.

When ICAO and Boeing responded to inquiries from BBC Chinese journalists, they both asked the journalists to contact the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

An NTSB spokesperson also asked BBC Chinese to inquire about the investigation progress of the MU5735 air accident from the Civil Aviation Administration of China, but at the same time said: “NTSB will continue to support the investigation conducted by the Civil Aviation Administration of China in accordance with Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organization (“Chicago Convention”). According to The provision only leads the investigation into the release of relevant information by Congress.”

The BBC Chinese reporter also sent written inquiries to the Civil Aviation Administration of China and China Eastern Airlines, but received no response.

After the air crash happened a year ago, some family members of the passengers rushed to the vicinity of the accident site in Wuzhou, Guangxi to inquire about news.

What do we know about the MU5735 crash until now?

At 13:11 Beijing time (GMT; 05:11) on March 21, 2022, China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 departed from Kunming Changshui Airport, Yunnan, and took off at 13:16. It was originally scheduled to arrive at Baiyun, Guangzhou, Guangdong at 15:05 on the same day Airport.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board, including three pilots. According to the emergency response headquarters appointed by the State Council of China after the incident, the three were the captain, the co-pilot and the observer.

The flight was carried out by an American Boeing 737-800 passenger plane, which had only been in service for six years and 10 months at the time of the incident. The 737-800 has long been regarded by the aviation industry as a safe and reliable mainstream model.

According to the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration of Chinapreliminary findingsAt 13:27—11 minutes after takeoff—the passenger plane rose to a cruising altitude of 8,900 meters (29,200 feet), entered the Guangzhou control area at 14:17, and at 14:20:55 the Guangzhou area control radar showed a “deviation from the command altitude” The alarm, the aircraft left the cruising altitude, the controller immediately called the crew, but received no reply.

At 14:21:40 – 1 hour and 5 minutes after takeoff – the radar recorded the aircraft information of flight MU5735 for the last time, and then the radar signal disappeared.

Flight trajectory of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735

Later, the plane was found to have crashed in a valley near Molong Village, Yannan Town, Tengxian County, Wuzhou City, Guangxi. There was a puddle believed to be caused by the impact of the plane at the scene, with an area of ​​about 45 square meters and a depth of 2.7 meters. It was investigated. Personnel judged as the main impact point. Major wreckage such as the horizontal stabilizer, vertical tail, rudder, left and right engines, left and right large wings, fuselage components, landing gear, and cockpit interior components have been found here.

In addition, searchers found the trailing edge of the right wingtip about 12 kilometers from the main impact point.

After six days of searching, on March 26 last year, the Emergency Response Command announced that all 132 people on board had died.

The plane re-climbed to 1,175 feet (358 meters) in 10 seconds, but then plunged again, signaling the last time at 06:22:35 GMT at 3,225 feet (982 meters).

Dr Sonya Brown, an aviation expert at the School of Engineering at the University of New South Wales in Australia, once commented to the BBC: “This is extreme and excessive. We don’t see such things in general flights. The plane is almost vertical. “

The two “black box” (black box) flight recorders on the crashed airliner – the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and the flight data recorder (FDR) – were recovered on March 23 and 27 and sent to To the US NTSB laboratory in Washington. NTSB announced on April 1 and 6 that it is assisting China in downloading the data in the black box.

Investigators recovered one of the "black boxes" two days after the incident.

About a month after the crash, the Civil Aviation Administration of China announced preliminary findings on April 20 last year, but only some basic information was expected.

The report reads: “Over the past year, the technical investigation team has conducted detailed inspections of the wreckage of the aircraft, determined the possible working status of key control components of the aircraft before the crash, conducted experiments on more than 100 important pieces of wreckage, and analyzed the causes of damage; Carry out investigations on flight operations, aircraft airworthiness maintenance, airline organization and management, etc.; conduct investigations on air traffic control services, airport ground support, security inspection and loading of passengers, luggage, cargo and mail, and dangerous goods transportation; combine relevant data to conduct investigations Analyze the flight status of the aircraft in the final stage, and use the flight simulator and real aircraft to carry out simulation verification.”

“Up to now, the technical investigation team has carried out a lot of work such as site surveys, data inspections, personnel interviews, and experimental analysis. However, because this accident is very complicated and extremely rare, the investigation is still ongoing.”

The official Xinhua News Agency also released an article titled “Interpretation by Civil Aviation Experts”, emphasizing that there was nothing wrong with failing to complete the investigation within a year.

Xinhua News Agency quoted Shao Quan, deputy dean of the School of Civil Aviation, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, as saying: “Generally speaking, the investigation cycle of large-scale transport aviation accidents often exceeds one year… Statistics show that in the past 30 years, there have been more than a thousand accidents in civil aviation around the world. In commercial aviation accidents, only 25% of final reports are issued within a year.”

The MU5735 air crash report has not yet been published. What questions remain to be answered?

Since the incident, the biggest controversy about the MU5735 air crash is whether it was an accident or man-made, whether it was a mechanical problem or someone deliberately did it.

Sun Shiying, chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., Ltd., said on March 23 last year: “When the plane crashed, the weather on the route was airworthy and there was no dangerous weather.”

Sun Shiying also said: “This aircraft was introduced on June 22, 2015. The aircraft maintenance has been implemented in strict accordance with the maintenance technical plan, and the technical condition is stable and normal. Before take-off, the aircraft met the maintenance release standards and airworthiness requirements, and was released normally.”

Before Sun Shiying made this statement, there was an article on a Chinese online platform saying that due to the new crown virus disease (COVID-19) epidemic, China Eastern Airlines suffered losses of “tens of billions”, so it strictly controlled maintenance expenses. This article was named as a rumor-mongering article by the Internet Information Office of China, and all platforms were ordered to remove it from the shelves.However, until today, the Civil Aviation of China website in charge of the Civil Aviation Administration of ChinaThere are still reprints of this article。

image captiontext, Until the occurrence of MU5735, China Eastern Airlines maintained a good safety record for more than ten years.

In addition, there are also Internet rumors that China Eastern Airlines has independently repaired the pickle fork of the 737-800, questioning whether it is related to the air crash. There are also rumors that the aircraft’s transponder broadcast the code 7500, representing hijacking. Liu Xiaodong, director of the publicity department of China Eastern Airlines Group, once denied that the fork had been overhauled on the crashed plane, and claimed that the crew had not displayed any codes.

British aviation analyst Philip Butterworth-Hayes commented on BBC Radio 5 Live at the time: “That was baffling. The plane was at 29,000 feet, That is, the cruising altitude, which is well above the synoptic layer and usually well above the bird strike area.”

Another aviation industry analyst, Alex Macheras, told the BBC World Service at the time: “We can’t blame the weather because it was fine. There were no panic or mayday calls from the plane. , did not issue a 7700 or 7500 code, which is emergency or hijacked. We really have no idea what happened.”

The composition of the pilots of flight MU5735 was another major focus of discussion. Sun Shiying, chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Company, once announced that the flight hours of the captain, co-pilot and observer were 6709 hours, 31769 hours and 556 hours respectively, and emphasized that “the flight licenses and health certificates of the three pilots are all within the validity period, and they are in good health. They are in good condition and have complete flight experience”, “the usual performance is also very good, and the family situation is relatively harmonious”.

Later, there were rumors on the Internet that investigators had targeted the pilot with the most seniority but served as the co-pilot, claiming that he committed suicide in retaliation for being demoted by the company. Wu Shijie, deputy director of the Aviation Safety Office of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, publicly criticized the relevant remarks as “rumors” and “suspected of violating the law.” The authorities have reported this to the public security department.

In fact, it is not uncommon for the captain of a civil aviation aircraft to serve as a co-pilot for a pilot with lesser experience. And monitor the quasi-pilot.

However, the US media quoted anonymous US officials in May as saying that someone “deliberately” caused the crash of flight MU5735, saying that “the plane obeyed what someone in the cockpit told it to do.” Reuters also quoted two “people familiar with the situation” as saying that so far, there was no evidence of mechanical failure of the crashed plane.

None of the U.S. parties involved in the investigation has confirmed these claims.

What are the Chinese public’s comments on the report on the progress of the MU5735 air crash investigation?

image captiontext, The crash of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 caused public mourning.

It has been a year since the MU5735 air crash occurred. Comments on the accident on the Internet have become quiet several months after the incident, and are now active again with the CAAC’s investigation progress bulletin.

Sina Weibo official statistics show that as of the early morning of March 21, Beijing time,related topicsAt least 53 million visitors. Many netizens commented on the thread wishing “the deceased rest in peace”, but some netizens also commented on the failure to publish the investigation report.

A Guangdong netizen commented: “It’s been a year, and there is still no result.”

Another said: “It’s been a year. Although it’s very difficult, it’s like saying nothing.”

A Hunan Weibo user said: “Don’t worry, the accident investigation of air accidents is based on a year, and careful investigations can lead to rigorous and correct results.”

A Beijing user said: “The conclusion needs evidence, and the evidence needs to be closed. But in this accident, the witnesses and material evidence were seriously damaged or even lost, so we can only rely on continuous investigation, simulation, and experimentation. Even if someone manipulated it, It is also necessary to restore the scene at that time. It is irresponsible to put the blame on a person who has disappeared. “

But the families of those killed in the crash appeared to be absent from the discussions on the first anniversary. Shortly after the incident happened a year ago, some netizens claimed that they were relatives of the deceased, and posted online condolences. A few Chinese media interviewed the family members and published reports. They were immediately besieged by netizens and accused them of “scrambling traffic”, and ended up deleting their posts.

In this regard, Li Yang, a criminal lawyer in Beijing and former associate professor of Law School of Minzu University of China,Post on NetEasePublicly warn family members of cyberbullying that they may be involved in public insults and slanders. Depending on the severity, they may be punished by public security or even criminally prosecuted.

Time sequence of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735 crash