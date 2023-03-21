Home News The first anniversary of the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: The Civil Aviation Administration of China says it is still investigating. What do we know so far? – BBC News Chinese
The first anniversary of the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: The Civil Aviation Administration of China says it is still investigating. What do we know so far?

The first anniversary of the crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735: The Civil Aviation Administration of China says it is still investigating. What do we know so far?

A total of 132 people were killed in the China Eastern Airlines MU5735 crash, including 123 passengers and nine crew members.

It has been one year since the crash of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 passenger plane, and the families of the victims are still waiting for the investigation authorities to give an explanation. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said, “The accident is very complicated and extremely rare, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

On the afternoon of March 21, 2022, an American Boeing 737-800 passenger plane of China Eastern Airlines MU5735 flew from Kunming, Yunnan Province to Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and crashed into a valley near Molong Village, Langnan Town, Teng County, Wuzhou City, Guangxi Province, with 132 people on board. All died. The MU5735 air crash has thus become the worst air crash in mainland China since 1994.

Both Chinese and international civil aviation accident investigation regulations require that the investigation results be released one year after the incident, but this is not a mandatory requirement. The Civil Aviation Administration of China said on the evening of March 20: “The technical investigation team will continue to carry out work such as cause analysis and experimental verification on the basis of the previous work.”

The United States was also invited to participate in the survey. Relevant parties did not directly respond to the progress of the investigation when responding to inquiries from BBC Chinese reporters, but said they would continue to support China‘s investigation.

