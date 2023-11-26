The first anniversary of the White Paper Movement: How are the young people who participated in it? – BBC News Chinese

Massive protests against the new coronavirus prevention and control measures erupted in China just days ago, marking a rare display of public anger toward the government. The demonstrations, dubbed the “White Paper Movement,” spread across 21 provinces, 39 cities, and over 100 universities following a fire in Urumqi.

One of the participants in the protests, Zhang Junjie, was forcibly confined to a mental hospital after returning home from Beijing. His family cooperated in the confinement, with Zhang being injected with sedatives and accused of suffering from schizophrenia. He was discharged after nearly half a month but faced further harassment and detainment by authorities in subsequent months.

Two other participants in the protests, Cyrus and Orange, have opted to remain in China despite facing deletion from social media platforms, arrest, and harassment by police. The Chinese government has been accused of using psychiatric wards as a means of repression against dissidents and human rights activists.

As China slowly returns to normalcy and memories of the protests begin to fade, the plight of those who participated persists. Despite the challenges they have faced, these demonstrations serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for social justice and human rights in China.

