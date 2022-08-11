The first batch of 228 tourists stranded in Nanjing will return to Nanjing safely and will implement “3-day centralized isolation medical observation + 4-day home isolation medical observation”

On the morning of August 11, a reporter from the Yangtze Evening News/Ziniu News learned from the Nanjing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism that the first batch of 228 Hainan tourists stranded in Nanjing took two flights and landed at Lukou Airport at 5:19 and 6:45 in the morning. safe trip home.

With the joint efforts of relevant departments in Nanjing and Hainan, starting from August 10, Nanjing began to arrange for qualified persons (who hold Nanjing ID cards or have a fixed place of residence in Nanjing and are identified as low-risk by Hainan Province) in batches. of stranded tourists returned to Nanjing. After tourists arrive at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, they will be guided by on-site staff and take a special vehicle for point-to-point closed-loop transfer to the centralized isolation hotel.

According to the epidemic prevention and control policy of Jiangsu Province, tourists returning from Hainan must cooperate with health management measures such as centralized isolation. After returning to Ningxia, “3-day centralized isolation medical observation + 4-day home isolation medical observation” will be implemented. During the centralized isolation medical observation period, the nucleic acid will be tested once a day, and the accommodation fee will be exempted, and the catering fee will be implemented in accordance with the current relevant policies.