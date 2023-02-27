Nanfang Daily News (Reporter/Yu Jiamin, Bian Delong, Ma Limin, Wang Xiangbo, Zhu Xiaofeng, Correspondent/Zhang Jianfeng, Yang Maohua) On February 26, the first batch of 37 newly appointed members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference who lived in Guangdong arrived in Beijing by plane from Guangzhou to participate in the training of new members. Prepare for the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also the first year for the new CPPCC members to perform their duties. With new expectations for fulfilling their duties, the members of the CPPCC National Committee living in Guangdong were full of enthusiasm. With solid research results and public opinion, they started the first trip to the National Two Sessions with full energy.

“To provide advice for the country and perform duties for the people is a great responsibility and a glorious mission.” Before departure, Wang Lizong, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of the Guangdong High-tech Industry Chamber of Commerce, couldn’t hide his excitement. He is from the front line of the industry and looks forward to conveying the voice of the grassroots through proposals and speeches, especially reflecting the key and difficult issues that enterprises are generally concerned about, and putting forward suggestions focusing on basic research, independent innovation, and achievement transformation, so as to promote the technology industry to become a high-quality economic development. important support.

In the waiting room, Li Lianzhu, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and chairman of Guangzhou Shangpin Home Furnishing Co., Ltd., did not forget to communicate with the members who went to Beijing together and share their research experience. “As a new member, I will take a learning attitude, do more research on the ground, and actively participate in political discussions.” Li Lianzhu said that this year he will focus on the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry, and will continue to seize the time to improve the proposal and strive to put forward more “golden” suggestions .

Wang Xinming, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and deputy director of the State Key Laboratory of Organic Geochemistry at the Guangzhou Institute of Geochemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, was both nervous and full of expectations from the laboratory to the venue of the National Two Sessions. “As a member of the environmental resources community, I will combine my years of scientific research and research experience to speak out for the construction of ecological civilization.” Wang Xinming said.

Members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference living in Guangdong are not only concerned about “the biggest country”, but also concerned about the well-being of the people’s livelihood. “I feel very honored, and I also feel a strong sense of mission and responsibility.” Zhou Qing, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and president of the Cancer Hospital of Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital, said that she will give full play to her professional advantages and offer advice and suggestions for promoting the construction of a healthy China.

Li Lijuan, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a professor at the School of Civil and Transportation Engineering of Guangdong University of Technology, revealed that four proposals have been submitted on strengthening the construction and development of basic disciplines and strengthening the training of integrated circuit talents. A line of voices.”