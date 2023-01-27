Original Title: The First Beijing Art Biennale Blooms in More Points Three venues link up with seven exhibitions to create a top art event At the first Beijing Art Biennale, audiences can have a glimpse of the magnificence of the Yungang Grottoes in the past with the help of digital technology.Photo by our reporter Bai Jikai At the end of the year and the beginning of the year, the seven exhibitions of the first Beijing Art Biennale in 2022 kicked off successively, attracting citizens to a winter art appointment. This biennale brings together more than 50 galleries, art institutions and 240 artists from all over the world. It is held in the three major venues of the National Foreign Cultural Trade Base, Beijing Friendship Store, and MWOODS Art Museum Qianliang Hutong. The top art event with international influence not only enriches the spiritual and cultural life of the citizens, but also reflects the prosperity of Beijing’s art ecology and the high-quality development achievements of the cultural and creative industries. glamor scene “Culture +” organically integrated with urban renewal The Beijing Friendship Store on Chang’an Avenue is the first state-owned foreign-related store in Beijing after the founding of New China, and it has played a huge role in the country’s cultural exchanges and friendly exchanges with foreign countries. When the audience walks through the nostalgic first floor of the store and comes to the brand-new contemporary art exhibition hall upstairs, they may have a sense of “interlacing time and space”. Taking this biennale as an opportunity, Beijing Friendship Store will speed up its adjustment, transformation and business upgrade. It will create an immersive consumption scene with the theme of “culture and art”, and revitalize this old department store with unique historical and cultural memories. The venue of the Qianliang Hutong Hall of the Woods Art Museum, located in the Longfu Temple Park in Dongcheng District, used to be the staff canteen of the Longfu Temple, which was renovated and designed by the Japanese architect Shuhei Aoyama and his BLUE Architects. Today, in the Longfu Temple Park, fashion and cultural activities are dizzying. People can visit international art exhibitions, watch immersive dramas, and watch fashion shows in the sky courtyard. "Culture+" deeply empowers and leads the direction of capital urban renewal, and also further enhances the people's sense of happiness and gain. wonderful exhibition Enrich cultural supply and tell stories about Beijing The first Beijing Art Biennale in 2022 exhibited more than 390 works by 240 artists from 20 countries and regions, highlighting strong Beijing characteristics in terms of curatorial perspective. The exhibition "Visible Romance: Memories and Imaginations about Beijing" witnesses and represents the changes in Beijing through the creations related to the city by several generations of Beijing artists since the founding of New China. The exhibition “Heroes” leads the audience to relive the life of citizens in different periods and relive the unforgettable memories of the city. From painting, sculpture to video, installation, digital art, etc., the exhibits of this Biennale are rich and diverse, integrating traditional and avant-garde artistic languages, so as to meet the consumption needs of different age groups. “Through the artist’s works, I saw the cityscape of old Beijing and the living conditions of people in the past, and also felt the rapid development of new Beijing.” Ms. Wu, an audience member, said. Gather strength Leverage the synergy of cultural and creative industries As the main venue of this biennale, the National Foreign Cultural Trade Base (Beijing) has continuously released the new vitality of cultural trade under the construction of “two districts”. Relying on the international bonded trade platform of cultural relics and artworks, the base focuses on bonded warehousing, artwork transportation logistics, auction platform, exhibition IP authorization, artwork finance, international antique art space, international gallery art space and comprehensive service center. Currently, the base is settled in There are more than 130 cultural enterprises, including more than 20 well-known international and domestic galleries such as Lisson Gallery, Blank Space, Contemporary Tokyo, and Shiboer. With the holding of the first Beijing Art Biennale, the international cultural and art trade industry of the National Foreign Cultural Trade Base (Beijing) is expected to further gather, better play the synergy and spillover benefits of Beijing’s cultural and creative industries, and lead the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and even the national art industry. Industrial Development. In the future, the Beijing Art Biennale will strive to become a new business card of urban culture with international influence, promote the construction of an international consumption center city, and help the construction of Beijing’s national cultural center to a new level. This year’s Biennale is hosted by Beijing Cultural Investment Development Group and will last until March 12.

