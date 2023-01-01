Catania this year wins the first record of the year with Ilary Elettra, the first born in 2023. She weighs 2,750 kg and came into the world just a second after midnight at Garibaldi Nesima, Catania’s center of excellence. The girl is, in all likelihood, the first girl born in 2023 in Italy. The birth took place in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of Garibaldi-Nesima, directed by Professor Joseph Hector.

Chiara, Giulia and Filippo first born in Rome

Chiara and Giulia also fought for the ‘title’, both born in Rome at exactly midnight, and a second after Filippo, in the three delivery rooms of the Santa Famiglia clinic, the only single specialist in gynecology and obstetrics in Italy.

At midnight Chiara was born, weighing 2.645 kg, third child, by caesarean section, and at the same time with spontaneous birth, Giulia 3.4 kg, second child, and a second after Filippo, 3.150 kg, second child, always with spontaneous birth.

Mother Giovanna and father Claudio welcome Chiara’s arrival as the most beautiful gift for her mother who is celebrating her 43rd birthday on January 1st. The babies and their mothers are fine.

“Do the three simultaneous births of Chiara, Giulia and Filippo perhaps mark the beginning of a rising birth rate trend again? This is my greatest wish for the country. We are very happy for the parents who have chosen us and for their little ones, our best wishes to them for the happy event” comments the director of the Santa Famiglia Nursing Home Donatella Possemato.