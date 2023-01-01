Home News The first born of 2023 is called Ilary Elettra
News

The first born of 2023 is called Ilary Elettra

by admin
The first born of 2023 is called Ilary Elettra

Catania this year wins the first record of the year with Ilary Elettra, the first born in 2023. She weighs 2,750 kg and came into the world just a second after midnight at Garibaldi Nesima, Catania’s center of excellence. The girl is, in all likelihood, the first girl born in 2023 in Italy. The birth took place in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of Garibaldi-Nesima, directed by Professor Joseph Hector.

Her name is Ilary Elettra and she weighs 2,750 kg and was born just a second after midnight at Garibaldi Nesima, the center of excellence in Catania. The girl is, in all likelihood, the first girl born in 2023 in Italy. The birth took place in the Obstetrics and Gynecology department of Garibaldi-Nesima, directed by Professor Giuseppe Ettore.

Chiara, Giulia and Filippo first born in Rome

Chiara and Giulia also fought for the ‘title’, both born in Rome at exactly midnight, and a second after Filippo, in the three delivery rooms of the Santa Famiglia clinic, the only single specialist in gynecology and obstetrics in Italy.

At midnight Chiara was born, weighing 2.645 kg, third child, by caesarean section, and at the same time with spontaneous birth, Giulia 3.4 kg, second child, and a second after Filippo, 3.150 kg, second child, always with spontaneous birth.

Mother Giovanna and father Claudio welcome Chiara’s arrival as the most beautiful gift for her mother who is celebrating her 43rd birthday on January 1st. The babies and their mothers are fine.

“Do the three simultaneous births of Chiara, Giulia and Filippo perhaps mark the beginning of a rising birth rate trend again? This is my greatest wish for the country. We are very happy for the parents who have chosen us and for their little ones, our best wishes to them for the happy event” comments the director of the Santa Famiglia Nursing Home Donatella Possemato.

See also  Many places in China cancelled the winter and summer vacations for teachers and students, and the public opinion rebounded (Photos) | Summer Custody Service | Education Bureau | Henan | Beijing | Mainland Current Affairs

You may also like

[Front-line interview]White lung patients surged, mainland doctors disclosed...

Five cars collide, injuring a man and a...

Forge ahead in unity and contribute to the...

Lagorai, the recovery of the aircraft has been...

The number of deaths from the epidemic differs...

Francis, the pope emeritus and the “already signed”...

Illnesses, fires, fights and accidents: 900 calls to...

Belluno, Mayor De Pellegrin’s appeal: no barrels, let’s...

Prospects for major events in 2023: State institutions...

Covid, no swab for asymptomatics after 5 days

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy