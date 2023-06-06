The first Cabinet meeting of the new era has begun! Salary hike on the agenda – Political News

President Erdogan, is holding the first Cabinet meeting of the new era with new ministers today. Newly appointed Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and 17 ministers attend the cabinet meeting in Beştepe for the first time.

ROADMAP OF THE 2nd CENTURY

At the meeting, where the new road map for Turkey’s second century will be discussed, the economic agenda will be on the table as a priority.

SALARY RISES AND MINIMUM WAGES

At the cabinet meeting, where the economic agenda will be intense, the issue of salary increases and bonus payments to civil servants and retirees in the summer, as well as the minimum wage, will also be on the agenda today.

It is expected that the formulas for increasing the lowest salary of civil servants, for which President Erdogan has given the good news, to 22 thousand liras, will come to the table today. In addition to the 6 percent hike determined for civil servants and retired civil servants for July 2023, according to the collective agreement, the inflation difference will be added. 5-month inflation was calculated as 15.26 percent. June inflation will be added to this.

In addition, the share of welfare is added to this. However, it will be decided that the lowest civil servant salary is 22 thousand liras. Here, three different formulas came to the fore. Currently, the lowest civil servant salary is applied as 11,848 TL with family support.

HOW WILL THE ECONOMY POLICY BE?

It is noteworthy that the names in the cabinet signaled that Turkey could make significant changes in its domestic and foreign policy and economic policies in the new period. The ministers are expected to take the oath in Parliament tomorrow.

SWEDEN’S MEMBERSHIP TO NATOİ

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was among the guests who attended the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan.

At the Erdogan-Stoltenberg meeting, Sweden’s membership process to NATO was discussed. In addition to this issue, other topics in foreign policy will also be discussed in the Cabinet.

THE LATEST SITUATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM WILL BE ADDRESSED

The latest situation in the fight against terrorism, domestic and cross-border operations will also be comprehensively evaluated.

A VISIT TO ANITKABIR FROM CABINET MEMBERS

Presidency Before the first cabinet meeting of the second term of the Government System, President Erdoğan visited Anıtkabir with a delegation of newly appointed ministers.

President Erdogan The delegation led by the delegation went to Atatürk’s mausoleum by walking from Aslanlı Yolu. Erdogan left the Turkish flag wreath decorated with carnations at Ataturk’s mausoleum. After a minute of silence, the National Anthem was sung. Afterwards, Erdoğan went to the National Pact Tower with the delegation and signed the Anıtkabir Special Book. Erdogan wrote the following in the notebook;

“Dear Atatürk, we are before you with our new cabinet members in the 2nd term of the Presidential Government System. Today, we are holding the first meeting of our cabinet and we are setting off quickly with the goal of building the Century of Turkey. As the President of Turkey, we will serve all of Turkey, all 85 million people with love, together with our cabinet. “I hope we will make this year, in which we are excited and justifiably proud of reaching the 100th anniversary of our Republic, which you have entrusted to us, as the starting point of our growth period. May my Lord not embarrass us against our nation. May your soul rest in peace.”

