Guangming Daily, Yulin, February 18th (Reporters Zhang Zhehao and Li Jie)On February 18, the opening ceremony of the first China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Annual Conference was held in Yulin City, Shaanxi Province. The organizer launched the “House of Intangible Cultural Heritage” and released a number of intangible cultural heritage plans and projects. In the meantime, intangible cultural heritage programs such as Tai Chi, Puppet Long Silk Dance, Northern Shaanxi Storytelling, and Northern Shaanxi Yangko were staged, highlighting the charm of intangible cultural heritage.

Ma Biao, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and member of the party group, delivered a video speech. Luo Shugang, Deputy Director of the Culture, History and Learning Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, Former Party Secretary and Minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Luo Shugang, Member of the Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Rao Quan, Vice Governor of Shaanxi Province Xu Mingfei, China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Association Director Wang Xiaofeng, Vice Chairman of the Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and Secretary of the Yulin Municipal Party Committee Zhang Xiaoguang attended the opening ceremony and jointly launched the first China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Annual Conference.

The intangible cultural heritage plans and projects announced at the opening ceremony include the top ten most influential intangible cultural heritage communication activities in 2021, the national support plan for young intangible cultural heritage inheritors, financial support for intangible cultural heritage “hundreds and thousands” plan projects, “intangible cultural heritage and tourism” Integrative Development Selected Projects” list and 2021 “Intangible Cultural Heritage Entering Campus” practice cases, “Short Video Live E-commerce Helps Intangible Cultural Heritage Development Research Report”, Intangible Cultural Heritage Knowledge Popularization and Promotion Plan, Northern Shaanxi Cultural and Ecological Protection Zone (Yulin City )wait.

On the eve of the opening ceremony, the intangible cultural heritage fair was held in Yulin Old Street. The Intangible Cultural Heritage Grand Collection has carefully arranged a 4,800-square-meter intangible cultural heritage boutique exhibition hall, bringing together 203 national and provincial intangible cultural heritage projects and more than 500 intangible cultural heritage inheritors from all over the country. The intangible cultural heritage pavements are lined up in sequence, and the ingenuity, craftsmanship, food, and skills are gathered together. It is a unique and concentrated display of intangible cultural heritage protection achievements.

“This grand fair is different from the traditional exhibition design form. It integrates immersive experience with traditional elements, and gathers delicious, fun, and beautiful intangible cultural heritage experience content from all over the country in the form of a market. Create an interactive consumption atmosphere and bring visitors an in-depth experience of the theme of intangible cultural heritage.” Zhang Yafang, vice president and secretary-general of the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Association, introduced.

The first China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Annual Conference is guided by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, hosted by China Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Association, co-sponsored by Shaanxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Yulin Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Sichuan Provincial Cultural And the Department of Tourism and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Henan Province are the guest provincial units. With the theme of “creating the annual name card of intangible cultural heritage and blooming the brilliant colors of intangible cultural heritage”, the annual conference will hold intangible cultural heritage forums, intangible cultural heritage fairs and other activities simultaneously, aiming to further improve the level of intangible cultural heritage protection and inheritance, and promote the connection of intangible cultural heritage with modern life .

Tourists visit the Intangible Cultural Heritage Collection.

Tourists appreciate brown weaving handicrafts at the Intangible Cultural Heritage Collection.

Tourists appreciate the paper-cutting skills at the Intangible Cultural Heritage Collection.

