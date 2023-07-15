The first Chocó Migration Table was held in Bahía Solano

Yesterday, July 14, the first meeting of the Coordination Table for Migration Issues for the Department of Chocó was held in Ciudad Mutis, the municipal seat of Bahía Solano, with the participation of Governor Ariel Palacios, the mayors of Bahía Solano and Juradó , and representatives of Migration Colombia, Ombudsman, Ombudsman, Civil Defense, National Navy, members of the UN Agency for Refugees in Colombia (Acnur Colombia), Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF), Interagency Group on Migration Flows Mixed (GIFMM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Attorney, and Police.

During the session, six inter-institutional commitments were established:

1. Request a greater number of officials from Migration Colombia for the municipalities of Bahía Solano and Juradó.

2. Analyze the health care route for the migrant population, in coordination with the territorial entities.

3. Advance a health table that allows analyzing the care route and the SISBEN for the migrant population with Permit for Temporary Protection (PPT).

4. Update the departmental care plan for the migrant population.

5. Include in the Decree mentioning the General Maritime and Port Directorate (DIMAR) and the Coast Guard Corps of the Amada Nacional.

6. Hold the second Migration Table on September 14 in Capurganá, jurisdiction of Acandí (Chocó), and the next day, in Necoclí, a municipality in the Urabá subregion of Antioquia.

Finally, they agreed on the urgency of providing Internet connectivity at the docks so that migrants can access the Safe Migration platform.

In turn, the Ombudsman’s Office promised to seek support for international cooperation to adapt the building proposed by the Mayor’s Office of Bahía Solano in order to use it as accommodation for the migrant population.