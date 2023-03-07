The dream of linking the mountains with cables to increase the welfare and competitiveness of the rural sector came true in Inzá.

In the village of La Virginia, Yaquivá reservation, the Committee of Coffee Growers of Cauca inaugurated the first coffee cargo cable, an air transport system, which in 13 minutes allows transporting agricultural products, inputs and materials, which was done in more than rugged mountains two hours.

This efficient system was built in response to the lack of roads between the villages of La Virginia and El Guadal, making it difficult to transport agricultural products, added to the risks that its inhabitants face when having to travel steep mule tracks without an optimal surface. for the transit of people and/or cargo animals.

In that area of ​​Cauca, the construction of a road is a long-term project, since it implies environmental permits, earth movement, tree felling, land purchase and high construction costs that imply leaving a functional road with culverts, bridges and affirmation material.

Cable transport then emerges as an environmentally and economically efficient solution, reducing costs by 98% compared to a land route and almost zero (0) environmental impacts; Therefore, the National Federation of Colombian Coffee Growers, the Cauca Coffee Growers Committee, in alliance with the community, the Inzá Municipal Administration and the Yaquivá Indigenous Reservation joined forces to build the first coffee load cable.

“We feel grateful because they have taken into account our need and for reaching places that nobody looks at, this charging cable becomes our right hand, it will facilitate not only the transport of coffee, but also products such as bananas, cane, and This is a blessing for us, because we will live better and our costs will be reduced,” said Luz Miriam Paja, governor of the Yaquivá reservation.

For his part, Gerardo Montenegro Paz, executive director of the Cauca Coffee Growers Committee, explained that this new system will be replicated in other regions of Cauca in a very short time.

“We will take this project where the coffee growers require it, municipalities like Páez and some of the Colombian Massif, have already expressed the need to have a cable via, so we hope to see many more cables uniting towns and allowing more families to bet on coffee and coffee growing”.

In this way, and through the Social Development Area, the coffee growers’ resources are invested in projects with a community impact and the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia is consolidated as a strategic ally for regional development.