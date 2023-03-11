The first cold wave in the beginning of spring sweeps across most of my country: many places will experience a slide-style cooling down by up to 20 ℃

Today, most parts of our country encountered the first cold wave weather since the Spring Festival this year.

It is expected that during the period from the 10th to the 12th, the cold wave will continue to move eastward and affect the central and eastern regions of our country. Strong winds, sand and dust, cooling, rain and snow will all appear.

And this also caused the temperature to soar all the way in the past few days, which was comparable to the city in summer, directly breaking the cooling record.It is expected that in the next four days, most of my country will experience slide-style cooling successively, with local drops exceeding 20°C.

It is estimated that the “high platform diving areas” with the most intense diving during this cold wave are mainly concentrated in parts of Shanghai, Tianjin, Jilin, Liaoning, Hebei, Shandong, Henan, Gansu and Guizhou.The cumulative decrease in the maximum temperature in the above-mentioned areas is generally above 15°C, and locally even exceeds 20°C.

The power of the cold wave will gradually weaken as it goes southward, so the temperature drop in Jiangnan, South China and other places is relatively mild, generally between 6°C and 10°C.

Some friends may be more confused,Why is it that the Awakening of Insects solar term has already passed, most areas are warm in spring and flowers are blooming, and there will be a cold wave?

According to China Weather Network, cold waves in spring are not uncommon.

Perennially, the cold wave starts as early as September and lasts until May of the following year.

As the king of cold air, we often think that the coldest time is when the cold wave is most frequent, but this is not the case.Big meteorological data statistics show that November is the month with the most cold waves, followed by October and March.

The intensity of the cold wave mainly depends on three factors: one is the intensity of the cold air itself, the other is the basic temperature in the central and eastern regions of my country, and the third is the outbreak of favorable weather conditions.

Most of the top five cold waves with the strongest cold waves in the past 30 years have gone southward in the form of a horizontal trough turning into a vertical one.

The horizontal trough is an approximately east-west trough, and a large amount of cold air accumulates at the rear of the horizontal trough. Once the horizontal trough turns vertical, it will quickly guide a strong cold air to the south, bringing strong winds, cooling, and precipitation.