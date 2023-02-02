With a maximum drop of 16°C, the “wandering sun” will be staged

The first continuous rainy game in Hunan in the Year of the Rabbit will go online, and there may be no sunshine in Changsha for the next 10 days

Huasheng Online, February 1st, during the Spring Festival holiday, the good weather made many citizens go out of their homes and go out for fun. Yesterday, the temperature in Changsha hit 21°C. Is spring coming? In fact, this is not the case. A wave of “big tricks” of cold air is on the way. On February 1, the reporter learned from the Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory that from the beginning of February, the whole province will usher in a long period of rainy weather. Mainly, the wind increases, and the maximum temperature drop can reach 14-16°C.

Changsha may not have a day of sunshine in the next ten days

Take Changsha, the provincial capital, as an example. In the next ten days, there will be no day of sunshine in Changsha. Today and tomorrow (February 1-2), precipitation in Hunan began to increase, but the overall intensity was weak. Starting the day after tomorrow (February 3), the intensity of rainfall has increased, and there may be moderate to heavy rain in Hunan and other places. It is expected that the rainy weather will continue in early February. From the 6th to the 8th, the rain will continue to “patronize” Hunan, and there will still be a large-scale rainfall process.

With the arrival of a new wave of cold air, the warming mode will be suspended. The temperature difference between warm and cold before and after the Spring Festival in Hunan is very large.

Before February 3, the province will be dominated by cloudy and rainy weather

The Hunan Provincial Meteorological Observatory predicts that before February 3, due to the joint influence of southerly warm and humid airflow and cold air moving southward, the province will be dominated by cloudy and rainy weather, with increasing wind and decreasing temperature. Specifically:

From 8:00 on February 2 to 8:00 on the 3rd, there will be light rain on cloudy days, and moderate rain in central Hunan; the north wind is 3 to 4, and the local gust is 6; the highest temperature is 5 to 7°C in northern Hunan and 12 to 14°C in southern Hunan. 7 to 9°C in other areas; the lowest temperature in southern Shonan is 6 to 8°C, and 2 to 4°C in other areas.

From 8:00 on February 3rd to 8:00 on the 4th, there will be light rain on cloudy days, and moderate rain in central Hunan; the north wind will be 2 to 3; the highest temperature will be 3 to 5°C in northern Hunan, 8 to 10°C in southern Hunan, and 5 to 7°C in other areas ; The lowest temperature in southern Shonan is 4 to 6°C, and in other areas is 2 to 4°C.

Meteorological experts reminded that the temperature difference between day and night has been large recently, and the temperature at night is low. The public should pay attention to the safety of fire, gas, and electricity for heating. At the same time, due to continuous sunshine, high temperature, and dryness, most areas in the province have a high level of forest fire danger on the 1st. It is necessary to strictly control outdoor fire sources and strengthen forest fire prevention and extinguishing work. In addition, it is also necessary to pay attention to the adverse effects of strong winds, cooling and precipitation that began on February 1 on water transportation, outdoor operations, temporary buildings, facility agriculture, and Spring Festival travel.

■Text/Video All media trainee reporter Li Zhiyuan