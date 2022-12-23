Sip Health (00314) was listed for the first time. According to the announcement, the company issued 9.9194 million shares, priced at HK$18.6 per share, with 200 shares per lot, and the net proceeds were approximately HK$120.4 million. As of press time, it rose 27.42% to 23.7 Hong Kong dollars, with a turnover of 7.1616 million Hong Kong dollars.

It is reported that, in terms of revenue in 2021, the specialty medicine pharmacy business of Sip Health operates the largest private specialty medicine pharmacy, and the company’s physician research assistance operates the largest oncology site management organization. As of June 30, 2022, the health insurance services of Spike Health served approximately 23.9 million members who joined the health insurance plan through a network of health service providers connecting hospitals, general practitioners and specialists in more than 150 major cities in China.

