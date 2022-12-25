“I have been studying hard this year, and I feel that I am well prepared. I applied for a university in Beijing. Although it is difficult, I am still full of confidence!” Candidate from the School of Resources and Civil Engineering, Northeastern University When Zhao Yongen talked about his preparation for the exam, he couldn’t hide his confidence.

On December 24, the three-day 2023 National Postgraduate Admissions Examination started as scheduled. According to the special deployment of the Ministry of Education and other three departments, all localities have adopted the “one class, one policy” group test mode, and set up test centers in categories to ensure “scheduled tests, all tests, and safe research”.

On December 24, at the test center of Beijing Foreign Studies University, candidates lined up to enter the test room.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

At 7 o’clock in the morning, at the southeast gate of Peking University, candidates who came to take the postgraduate entrance examination have begun to enter the examination center one after another. Despite the cold weather in Beijing this morning, teacher volunteers arrived at the test site before 6:30 to serve candidates. “Please show your test admission ticket in advance, swipe your ID card and swipe your face to enter the test room.” Peking University security personnel reminded candidates at the school gate.

In Xi’an, Shaanxi, the test center of Northwest University is the test center with the largest number of candidates in this year’s postgraduate examination in Shaanxi Province. There are more than 5,400 candidates in the Chang’an campus of the school alone. It was just dawn, and some candidates had come to the campus by different means of transportation. They stood under the trees or by the roadside by the lights to read the materials, and made the final sprint before the exam. After 7:40, they packed their schoolbags and file bags and entered the examination room one after another…

Using the face recognition equipment neatly placed outside the entrance of the examination building, candidates in a neat queue took off their masks and “swiped their faces”, and it took only a few seconds for each person to complete the identity verification.

“After overcoming all difficulties and preparing for so long, I still hope that I can perform at a normal level and get good grades in the exam.” Qu Zeyu, a candidate for the master’s degree in control science and engineering at Northwestern Polytechnical University, told reporters that today he entered the school gate, the examination building and the examination hall. The three identity verifications in the examination room were very fast and smooth, and the invigilator and volunteers were also very thoughtful, which calmed down his nervousness a lot. I hope that the subsequent examinations will continue to be so smooth.

In Guangzhou, the South China University of Technology test center set up 259 test rooms this year, and a total of 7,645 candidates took the test. In order to reduce the gathering of people, the school dispersed the test rooms to different areas of different campuses, and also prepared anti-epidemic materials such as isolation gowns, masks, and disinfectants. In order to ensure the smooth and safe examination, South China University of Technology has invested nearly a thousand staff members in proctoring, guaranteeing and other work.

The reporter saw at the test center of the school’s Wushan campus that the candidates who participated in the postgraduate test entered the test site in an orderly manner according to the guidelines.

On December 24, at the test center of Northwest University, candidates answered questions in the test room.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shao Rui

At the end of the first exam, student Xue, a Beijing candidate who applied for the Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, got the lunch booked in advance at the school. Dining is very convenient for us to take the exam, and it is very heart-warming.” Xue said.

The South Campus of Xidian University also opened the school’s gymnasium to candidates who have no place to rest at noon. “Recently, the weather in Xi’an is cold, and candidates can eat and rest in the school gymnasium with peace of mind. The school also provides hot water, ginger tea and shared power banks. Waiting, I hope to create better conditions for the candidates, and I wish them all good grades in the exam.” Lu Kun, director of the Admissions Office of the Graduate School of Xidian University, said.

Some candidates are unable to return to school to take the exam for some reason, and various places create conditions for candidates who borrow from other places to take the exam.

“Most of our test sites are candidates borrowed from other places, with a total of 2,671 candidates.” The relevant person in charge of the test site of Guangzhou Panyu Vocational and Technical College introduced. The college has mobilized nearly 300 teachers to participate in the examination administration and invigilation work. There are a total of 96 examination rooms in the examination center, and there are also separate examination rooms for 4 persons with disabilities.

Xiao Chen, a senior student of Beijing Sport University who is in Guangzhou, intends to take the postgraduate entrance examination of the school this time, and recently applied to the school for a foreign examination in his hometown of Guangzhou. “Before, because of the epidemic, I had been studying and preparing for the exam at home, and could not return to Beijing to take the exam on campus. I was a little worried at first, but the school and relevant departments are also doing their best to ensure that we can pass the exam smoothly. I will try my best and work hard to pass the exam Good results.”

It is understood that this year Liaoning Province has arranged for 5,151 candidates from Liaoning to take the exam in 30 provinces, and at the same time received 3,792 candidates from 29 provinces to take the exam in Liaoning Province. Shaanxi borrowed 4,350 candidates from other provinces, accepted 5,737 candidates from other provinces, and arranged for 13,798 inter-city borrowers within the province.

“Nowadays there is a lot of competition in postgraduate entrance examinations. It is not only about learning, but also about mentality. As long as we go all out, fight for our dreams, and fight for the future, we will surely succeed!” Candidate Zhao Yongen said.

