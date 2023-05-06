The first demands to the National Development Plan are announced

The first demands were announced before the Constitutional Court to the National Development Plan 2022-2026, of which the conciliation was approved by the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate at dawn yesterday. Sectors of the opposition point out that there were shortcomings in the process, such as that the conciliation was not published; furthermore, that several provisions would be openly unconstitutional.

The representative for Santander Óscar Villamizar, a member of the Centro Democrático party, announced that “I will sue the National Development Plan for unconstitutionality, for defects in the process, failing to comply with the procedure, not allowing debate and promoting expropriation.”

For his part, the senator and president of the National Conservative Directorate (DNC), Efraín Cepeda, expressed his concern because in the article that authorizes the Government to purchase express land, with the purpose of agrarian reform to benefit poor peasants, could lead to expropriation.

“We ask the Constitutional Court to review with a magnifying glass Article 55 converted into 61 in the presentation of the National Development Plan. There could be a figure of expropriation that would put private property at risk in our Colombian countryside. We support this PND, but we remain with concern about this issue,” stressed Senator Cepeda.

Senator Paloma Valencia, from the Democratic Center, said that the Development Plan approved “many serious things for Colombia, perhaps the most serious is the fact that they want to raise the cadastral valuations, equalize them to the commercial ones. That means that the property taxes of all Colombians are going to skyrocket and that many middle-class Colombians who were not declaring income will end up paying rent.”

The Caucan parliamentarian added that “they put in a ‘micazo’, which they didn’t even let discuss, which was that when you don’t want to sell your land and the State wants to buy it from you, then it will come in to assess if you have it well exploited.”

He also said that “superunfriendly monopoly things have advanced, such as the fact that the entire State has to affiliate with Positiva, breaking the regime of commercial and industrial companies of the State and creating a monopoly in favor of the State.”

Valencia pointed out that “incredible things happened, like the fact that they are going to hand over the forest reserve areas for 30 years to the peasants. And it happened that they are going to put a 6% tax on clean energy, that is, above the carbon tax, to put an end to the production of clean energy in our country”.

The uribista senator announced that “we are going to sue the Plan and it is easy to sue it. First, because they didn’t publish it, the reality is that they began to say that it was already published, but it never appeared on the page. So the publicity requirement was missing.”

He added that “the proposals were not allowed to be presented, but the most serious thing is that they voted for the articles with endorsed proposals that nobody knew about. Those endorsed propositions were accepted by the Government, endorsed, voted for and never even read or discussed. That is totally unconstitutional. We are sure that this Plan will fall”.

For her part, Senator Paola Holguín indicated that “I voted negatively for the reconciliation of the National Development Plan, as did my Democratic Center party. Surely there will be many lawsuits due to the way in which the process was carried out”.

While Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, from the Democratic Center, said that “unfortunately the National Development Plan was approved with many inconvenient items for Colombians: they will increase the cost of living, they will have an inflationary effect, they will deepen uncertainty They are going to hit employment and the productive sector, they are going to slow down economic growth, increasing poverty.”

He added that in the approved text there are inconsistent provisions promoted by the Government, “for example, after being denied in the Senate, they included in the conciliation an article that seeks to raise the contribution, that is, the tax, to renewable energies, or that is, to clean energy, to wind, solar energy, from 1% to 6%, even more than the percentage that oil pays today”.

The legislator anticipated that “now we are going to sue the National Development Plan before the Constitutional Court because, in addition to being inconvenient, it was processed irregularly.”

President’s reaction

President Petro highlighted the approval of the National Development Plan by the Congress of the Republic and said that with this his government begins fully.

“The Congress of the Republic has approved the National Development Plan ‘Colombia World Power of Life’; with my signature it will become a Law of the Republic and our government will begin fully. Until now we had governed with the Plan of (Iván) Duque. Thanks to the senators and representatives,” said the head of state.

For his part, the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, pointed out that “the Development Plan is the navigation chart of a government; It is organized precisely starting to be able to say what is going to be done in the period of four years. In this case, the most important programs are those for poverty reduction and inequality reduction, and these are the fundamental objectives”.

Reconciliation aspects

It was approved that the Government adopt an efficiency plan in order to accelerate the payment of compensation for the victims of the conflict.

It was approved that the resources of the Assignment for Peace will be used to finance investment projects whose purpose is the implementation of the Final Agreement for the

Termination of the Conflict.