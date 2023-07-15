The first edition of the Sustainability Report of the University of Bologna – Environment is online

The Sustainability Report follows the guidelines issued by the main international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative – GRI Standards (GRI, 2021) and innovates the Social Report envisaged by the University Statute already started in 2012. The goal is reporting on the values, actions, results and impacts of the activities carried out by the University of Bolognataking into account the sustainable development objectives of the UN Agenda 2030 – Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the indications provided in the “University Sustainability Report” issued by the Social Report Study Group, in collaboration with the University Network for sustainable development and the directive of the Department of Public Administration on social reporting in public administrations.

The new document consists of nine sections including a final appendix. The first section, “Strategy”illustrates the identity, principles and values ​​of the Alma Mater, strategies, actions and bodies. The second section, “Government of sustainability”reports stakeholder groups, stakeholder engagement and material topics. The third section, “Economic value”is dedicated to the analysis of the economic value attracted, distributed and retained for the year 2022, in addition to the data referring to the Unibo group (Bodies, investee companies, foundations, consortia and inter-university centres). The fourth section, “Didactics and student community”describes the educational offer, internationalization, the services offered and the actions implemented by the University to pursue its mission towards the student community. The fifth section, “Research”analyzes the activities related to the research component of the University, at a national and international level. The sixth section, “People”reports on personnel policies, new forms of work organization, University activities for organizational well-being. The seventh section, “Company”is dedicated to the description of relationships and impacts on the territory, to the definition of the international reality of the University, to an account of the activities of libraries and museums and the promotion of health and sport. The eighth section, “Environment”, reports the energy policies adopted by the University and consumption (water, electricity, district heating, gas, etc…), a description of the building stock and the assessment of the environmental impacts produced by the activities carried out. The Sustainability Report closes with afinal appendix which corresponds to the correspondence table of the document with the GRI Standards 2021.

The contents are the result of innovative methods of discussion with the University’s stakeholders, in particular with the communities of teachers, students and technical-administrative staff who have built together with the University governance the index of the document and then its contents, structured according to the areas of the 2022-2027 Strategic Plan.

