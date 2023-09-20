The First Golden Panda International Cultural Forum: Promoting Coexistence of Civilizations

The first Golden Panda International Cultural Forum was held in Chengdu on the morning of September 20th. The forum, with the theme of “Coexistence of Civilizations: Colorful, Equality and Tolerance”, was attended by several distinguished guests including Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee.

During the event, Li Shulei announced the opening of the forum, while Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Li Yi, Party Secretary and Vice Chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and Sun Yeli, Vice Minister of the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered speeches. Huang Qiang, deputy secretary of the Sichuan Provincial Party Committee, governor and deputy director of the first Golden Panda Awards Organizing Committee, presided over the event.

The forum aimed to promote exchanges and mutual learning among different civilizations, and to deepen understanding of the differences between civilizations. Wang Xiaohui emphasized the importance of tolerance and coexistence in promoting the modernization process of human society and furthering cultural exchanges. He also highlighted the significance of film and television as a unique carrier of dialogue among civilizations.

Li Yi expressed congratulations on the holding of the forum and emphasized the importance of promoting exchanges among civilizations to transcend conflicts and superiority, and to promote the continuous progress of human civilization. He called for brainstorming and open discussions among the guests in order to explore future paths for the prosperity and development of human culture.

Sun Yeli spoke about the shared destiny of mankind and the need for mutual understanding and elimination of barriers among civilizations. He stressed the importance of storytelling and the use of cultural creations to guide the development of civilization in the right direction.

The forum also included keynote speeches from several international guests, including former United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Eric Solheim, former Director-General of UNESCO Irina Bokova, and former Thai Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. Many other renowned figures in the field of arts and culture, including directors, producers, actors, and scholars, also participated in the event.

The Golden Panda International Cultural Forum served as a platform for promoting cultural integration and mutual learning among civilizations. The forum aimed to strengthen people-to-people bonds and create a better future for mankind.

