Ingenuity chases dreams and strengthens our country

The First Great Powers Craftsmen Forum was held in Changsha

Wang Dongming’s written speech Zhang Qingwei’s speech Chen Gang Mao Weiming’s speech Li Weiwei Zhu Guoxian attended

On the 2nd, the first Great Power Craftsmen Forum was held in Changsha. Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress and chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, delivered a written speech to the forum, expressing warm congratulations on the forum. Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Chen Gang, Secretary of the Party Group, Vice Chairman and First Secretary of the Secretariat of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Mao Weiming delivered a speech at the closing ceremony. speech. Li Weiwei, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and Zhu Guoxian, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting.

The first Great Country Craftsman Forum, with the theme of “Ingenuity Pursuing Dreams and Strengthening Our Country”, builds a platform for great country craftsmen and craftsmen to show their demeanor, share experience, learn skills and improve their quality, and tell the stories of the struggle of 87 “Great Country Craftsmen” across the country. The profound connotation of craftsman spirit.

Wang Dongming said that General Secretary Xi Jinping attaches great importance to cultivating craftsmen and craftsmen talents in major countries. On the eve of the “May 1st” International Labor Day this year, the general secretary sent a congratulatory letter to the first major country artisan innovation exchange conference. Holding the Great Country Craftsman Forum is of great significance to thoroughly implement the spirit of the general secretary’s congratulatory letter, further create a good atmosphere of glorious labor, valuable skills, and great creation, and encourage the majority of workers to take the road of becoming talented and serving the country with skills. Based on the new development stage, implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting high-quality development, it is urgent to cultivate and cultivate more great-country craftsmen and craftsmen talents. It is necessary to take this forum as an opportunity to explore more innovative, leading and effective measures, and make greater efforts to promote the construction of craftsmen and craftsman talent teams in major countries.

Wang Dongming pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen ideological and political guidance, widely publicize Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in-depth publicity of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee’s care and love for craftsmen and craftsmen talents in major countries, and publicize the important contributions made by craftsmen and craftsmen talents in major countries. Firmly listen to the party’s words, feel the party’s gratitude and follow the party’s ideals and beliefs. It is necessary to vigorously promote the spirit of model workers, the spirit of labor, and the spirit of craftsmen, deepen the publicity and education on themes such as “Welcome to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and Contribute to a New Era”, and sing the main theme of the times that labor is the most glorious, the most noble, the greatest, and the most beautiful. It is necessary to carry out various forms of labor and skill competitions extensively, deeply and persistently, and carry out in-depth mass innovation activities such as the “five small schools” to stimulate the enthusiasm of employees for innovation and creativity. It is necessary to aim at the shortcomings of the problem, strengthen the innovation of systems and mechanisms, actively create a good environment, and attach great importance to and care for craftsmen and talents. It is necessary to further promote the construction and reform of the industrial workforce, give full play to the leading role of artisans and artisan talents in major countries, and unite and lead the majority of workers to make contributions to building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and realizing the second centenary goal.

On behalf of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Zhang Qingwei extended warm congratulations on the opening of the forum, sincere welcome to all leaders and guests who participated in the forum, and sincere thanks to friends from all walks of life who have long cared about and supported the development of Hunan. He said that Hunan is deeply studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions to Hunan in his important speech, and fully implementing the strategic positioning and mission of “three highs and four new”, and there is an urgent need for a large number of skilled craftsmen to contribute. Hunan will take this forum as an opportunity to put the cultivation of high-skilled talents and craftsmen of great countries in a prominent position, further strengthen political leadership and unity, build a platform for innovation and creation, cultivate a talent growth ecology, and promote the spirit of model workers, labor spirit, and craftsmen. The spirit of respecting craftsmen, advocating skills, and pursuing excellence has become a common practice in the whole society. Sincerely look forward to all leaders and guests as always caring and supporting Hunan, and warmly welcome all craftsmen, skill masters, experts and scholars from major countries to come to Hunan to give lectures, transfer skills, exchange and start businesses. Hunan will wholeheartedly optimize its services and work hand in hand with everyone to write a new chapter in the construction of a modernized new Hunan.

In his speech, Chen Gang emphasized that it is necessary to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and instructions, always adhere to the correct political direction of the work of skilled craftsmen, and further strengthen the cultivation and selection of skilled craftsmen. Measures to provide better incentives and guarantees for artisans and artisan talents in major countries. It is necessary to give full play to the leading role of the craftsmen of a great country with their distinctive spiritual character, the driving role of superb technical skills, and the radiating role of enriching innovation achievements, to be called the brand of craftsmen of a great country, and to strive to build an army of knowledge-based, skilled and innovative workers.

Mao Weiming pointed out at the closing ceremony that the first Great Powers Craftsman Forum was an outstanding event. He said that in recent years, Hunan has made every effort to implement the project of revitalizing skilled talents, and the total number of skilled talents in the province has reached 5.32 million, including 1.525 million high-skilled talents. The construction of a modernized new Hunan urgently needs the support of strong skilled personnel. Warmly welcome craftsmen and skilled craftsmen from major countries to participate in the construction of a strong manufacturing province, promote innovation, entrepreneurship and creation, help cultivate skilled talents, lead and drive Hunan laborers to cultivate the heart of craftsmen and do craftsmanship, create wealth and employment with ingenuity, and help Hunan high Quality development.

Before the opening, Zhang Qingwei, Chen Gang, Mao Weiming and others visited the “Huxiang Model Workers and Craftsmen Innovation Achievement Exhibition”.

Ma Lu, Vice Chairman, Secretary of the Secretariat and Member of the Party Group of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions; Sun Yao, Member of the Party Group and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education; Yu Jiadong, Member of the Party Group and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security; Du Rui, Secretary of the Secretariat and Member of the Party Group of the All-China Women’s Federation; Central Radio and Television Yan Xiaoming, deputy director of the head office; Gao Fenglin, part-time vice-chairman of the All-China Federation of Trade Unions and senior engineer of special fusion welding in the First Academy of Aerospace Engineering; The director, Fan Ruiping, Chairman of the Provincial Federation of Trade Unions; and provincial leaders Wu Guiying, Xie Weijiang, Liu Lianyu, Feng Yi, Zhou Nong, and Chen Fei attended the forum.

At the forum, Yu Jiadong, Zhou Nong, Ai Aiguo, and Lou Qiliang delivered keynote speeches respectively. Yi Ran, the representative of “Craftsmen in Great Powers”, read out a proposal to craftsmen and skilled talents from all walks of life in the country. ——The release ceremony of the Record of Craftsmen of Great Powers.