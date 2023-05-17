The first hearings against the femicide from the Cómbita prison were held – news

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through a prosecutor from the Boyacá Section, presented Efraín Sarmiento Cuero, allegedly responsible for having taken the life of his sentimental partner, last Sunday, May 14, before a guarantee control judge.

According to the investigation, the defendant who is currently being held in the El Barne de Combita prison (Boyacá), received his sentimental partner in what would be a conjugal visit, and then attacked her with a sharp weapon.

At the moment when the guards were preparing to request the departure of the people who were on a conjugal visit, Sarmiento Cuero left the place and announced that he had just murdered his wife. The prison staff verified and found the lifeless body of the young woman.

The collected evidence allowed us to establish that the victim was being threatened by Sarmiento Cuero, apparently out of jealousy. Judicial police work showed that the man would make marks on her body, presumably, to prevent her from interacting with other men.

It was also determined that the victim was forced to send photos of the places where she was, and would be ordered by the defendant to attend video calls as a way to control her.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged Sarmiento Cuero with the crime of femicide, a charge that was accepted.

Criminal tour.

There are two convictions against the defendant, both for the femicide of his sentimental partners. She is currently serving 34 years and 8 months in prison.

The first act of violence occurred on June 3, 2020 in Pasto (Nariño); the second, happened on April 4, 2019 in Cali (Valle del Cauca).

In addition, an investigation is being carried out with a preventive measure for the crime of violent carnal access. This last event would have occurred in 2019.

