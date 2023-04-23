The first images of the sculpture of Poncho Zuleta are known

The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, through its social networks, published a preview of what would be the sculpture in honor of the teacher Tomás Alfonso ‘Poncho’ Zuleta.

The plastic artist Jhon Peñaloza was in charge of molding the figure of the vallenato singer. This responsibility was granted after having won a call made by the Mayor through the Office of Culture.

For Peñaloza, the recognition of the teacher Poncho Zuleta should have been done a long time ago because “he has given so much” to the Vallenato culture.

About the vallenato artist

Zuleta is a renowned Vallenato singer and songwriter, who was nicknamed ‘El Pulmon de Oro’ due to his powerful voice.

The artist from Villanueva, La Guajira, has an extensive career of 54 years of artistic life and among his greatest hits are ‘Mañanitas de invierno’, ‘La sangre llama’ and ‘Ahí vas paloma’.