Home » The first images of the sculpture of Poncho Zuleta are known
News

The first images of the sculpture of Poncho Zuleta are known

by admin
The first images of the sculpture of Poncho Zuleta are known

The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, through its social networks, published a preview of what would be the sculpture in honor of the teacher Tomás Alfonso ‘Poncho’ Zuleta.

The plastic artist Jhon Peñaloza was in charge of molding the figure of the vallenato singer. This responsibility was granted after having won a call made by the Mayor through the Office of Culture.

For Peñaloza, the recognition of the teacher Poncho Zuleta should have been done a long time ago because “he has given so much” to the Vallenato culture.

About the vallenato artist

Zuleta is a renowned Vallenato singer and songwriter, who was nicknamed ‘El Pulmon de Oro’ due to his powerful voice.

The artist from Villanueva, La Guajira, has an extensive career of 54 years of artistic life and among his greatest hits are ‘Mañanitas de invierno’, ‘La sangre llama’ and ‘Ahí vas paloma’.

See also  Procurement, corruption and bonuses: fraud to the state for 34 billion

You may also like

Property tax: wave of lawsuits due to false...

Tuesday, May 2, the national ban on marine...

Prosecutor’s Office formulated a charge sheet against 21...

“Scholarship and joy in Shunyi” Shunyi District 2023...

Fighting Inflation: Interest Rate Update: What Are the...

El Salvador and Sweden join efforts to increase...

Consequences demanded after Freiburg abuse report

Almost three tons of marijuana seized in the...

More than a field, it is a light...

Nearly 12,000 exhibitors will launch the second phase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy