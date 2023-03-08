CARBON DIOXIDE (CO2) is the main Greenhouse Gas that contributes to Climate Change and hence mitigating the increasing impact they have on the latter has become a global effort. Hence, from the agreed commitments, innovative projects have been undertaken that are beginning to work, in the midst of the controversy over their costs.

Given the slow and difficult energy transition and the growing emission of carbon dioxide from the use of fossil fuels, energy generation through non-renewable means and constant activities, which led to the world breaking all records in history in 2018 of humanity in the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, by exceeding 407.8 parts per million (a level 47% more than the pre-industrial level – 1750) and which according to partial data rose to 416.4 in 2021, the entry into operation of ambitious initiatives such as the CO2 graveyard inaugurated this Wednesday in Denmark.

The Nordic country became the first in the world to bury carbon dioxide imported from abroad, by putting into operation a storage site 1,800 meters under the North Sea, a step as decisive as it is essential to stop global warming.

“Today we have opened a new green chapter for the North Sea”, celebrated Prince Federico, when starting the pilot phase of the project in Esbjerg (southwest).

Paradoxically, this CO2 graveyard is an old oil field that contributed to the emissions.

Led by the British chemical multinational Ineos and the German energy company Wintershall Dea, the “Greensand” project will allow up to eight million tons of CO2 to be stored per year until 2030.

Still in its infancy and very expensive, carbon capture and storage (CCS) consists of capturing and then trapping CO2, the main cause of global warming.

There are currently more than 200 projects operating or under development around the world.

What makes Greensand special is that, unlike existing sites that sequester CO2 from neighboring industrial facilities, it uses carbon from afar.

“It is a European achievement in terms of cross-border cooperation: CO2 is captured in Belgium and very soon in Germany, loaded by ship in the (Belgian) port of Antwerp,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The gas is transported by sea to the Nini West platform, at the edge of Norwegian waters, and transferred to a reservoir 1.8 km deep.

For the Danish authorities, who aspire to carbon neutrality by 2045, it is an “indispensable instrument in our climate toolbox”.

North Sea assets

The North Sea is a region ripe for burial because it is home to many pipelines and geological reservoirs that have been left empty by decades of oil and gas production.

“Depleted oil and gas fields have many advantages because they are well documented and infrastructure already exists that can most likely be reused,” says Morten Jeppesen, director of the Center for Marine Technologies at the Danish University of Technology.

Near Greensand, the French giant TotalEnergies is going to explore the possibility of burying more than two kilometers under the seabed some 5 million tons of CO2 per year until 2030.

A CCS pioneer, neighboring Norway will also receive tons of liquefied CO2 from Europe in the coming years.

The quantities stored remain small relative to the magnitude of the emissions.

According to the European Environment Agency, the European Union emitted 3.7 billion tons of greenhouse gases in 2020, a low level for being a year affected by the pandemic.

Long perceived as a technically complicated and costly solution, CCS is now seen as necessary, both by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and the International Energy Agency.

But it is not a silver bullet to global warming.

The energy-intensive process of capturing and storing CO2 emits the equivalent of 21% of the gas captured, according to Australian think tank IEEFA.

And the technique involves risks, the research center warns, citing the risk of leaks with catastrophic consequences.

“CCS should not be used to maintain the current level of CO2 production, but it is necessary to limit CO2 in the atmosphere,” Jeppesen explained.

“The cost of storing carbon needs to be reduced if it is to become a durable mitigation solution as the industry matures,” the scientist added.

Among environmental advocates, the technology does not have unanimous support.

“It doesn’t solve the problem and it prolongs the harmful structures,” says Helene Hagel, energy officer at Greenpeace Denmark.

“The method does not change our deadly habits. If Denmark really wants to reduce its emissions, it must deal with the sectors that produce a large part of it, namely agriculture and transport,” he said.

In Norway

This other Nordic nation, the main hydrocarbon producer in Western Europe, is developing ambitious projects to trap and bury carbon dioxide. It has the greatest storage potential of the entire continent and, therefore, it has everything from sinkholes to another gigantic cemetery in operation.

It is worth clarifying that Denmark and Norway are not the only ones in the world to promote projects of this type, now supported by technology. Methods to capture and store carbon, CCS, are being implemented in dozens of countries and, at the end of the last decade, one of the largest installations was even in operation at the Petro Nova Texas coal plant.

After a few years of operation, it was closed in 2020 due to its high costs and the subsidies, which are already generous, did not break even financially.

The governing body of this industry Global CSS reported that on a Norwegian island, off its North Sea coast, the greenhouse gas cemetery is advancing according to the established schedule.

Located in Oygarden, that terminal under construction will pump tons of liquefied carbon dioxide captured from the tops of factory smokestacks across Europe into cavities deep under the seabed.

The project manager, Sverre Overa, highlights that “it will be the first open access transport and storage infrastructure in the world, which allows any emitter that has captured its CO2 emissions to deliver that CO2 for safe permanent handling, transport and storage” and emphasizes that Norway currently has the best prospects for storing this type of gas in the Old Continent.

The carbon dioxide graveyard pipeline will inject the liquefied gas into geological pockets 2,600 meters below the ocean floor, and the idea is that it will stay there forever.

And, unlike the Danish cemetery, the Norwegian one has an aggressive commercial strategy so that foreign companies “send their contamination to bury it in an area out of danger.” Thus, it already has as its first customers a cement factory and a waste-to-energy conversion plant in Oslo (Canada).

Energy giants Equinor, Total Energies and Shell are part of Northern Lights, the world’s first cross-border CO2 transport and storage service, scheduled for next year. The partners announced a first cross-border trade agreement with a first phase that will be able to process 1.5 million tons of CO2 per year, then between five and six million tons.

Starting in 2025, it will ensure that 800,000 tonnes of CO2 are captured each year at a plant in the Netherlands owned by Norwegian fertilizer manufacturer Yara for shipment to the Norwegian graveyard.

A similar scheme is being developed by Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor and Germany’s Wintershall Dea that will deliver carbon dioxide trapped in Germany to the Norwegian offshore storage site.

These CSS have a special momentum in the European continent due to the fact that according to the most recent figures and it is expected that before the end of the month the sixth report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the EU emitted 3.7 billion tons of greenhouse gases in 2020.

The world’s most carbon polluting countries continue to be three giants: China, the United States and India, which concentrate 60% of total global emissions.

Sinkhole projects and cemeteries such as these are effective measures to mitigate climate change, but they are also at the center of controversy because there are many voices who point out that they will slow down the necessary global transition towards clean energy.