The first in Innovation, Science and Technology

Four apprentices from the Sena Neiva Tecnoacademia managed to win first and second place at the 2023 International Innovation, Science and Technology Fair in Oaxaca, Mexico, which brought together virtually to more than 100 young people from various countries around the world.

The outstanding participation of four Neivanos apprentices in the 2023 International Innovation, Science and Technology Fair has raised the youth talent of the region.

Samuel David Fierro and José David Correa, students from the Neiva Tecnoacademia of SENA Regional Huila, have obtained first place in the engineering category in this prestigious virtual event. The competition had the participation of more than 100 young people from various Latin American countries.

With just 16 years of age and studying their baccalaureate in public educational institutions in Neiva, these apprentices have stood out for their innovative project.

His proposal, based on the development of an automated drip irrigation system for vertical orchards, seeks to promote food security through urban agriculture. The project, carried out thanks to the knowledge acquired in robotics and automation at SENA, has been recognized for its impact and feasibility.

The effort and dedication of Samuel David Fierro and José David Correa have been essential to obtain this important achievement. His participation in the International Fair of Innovation, Science and Technology demonstrates the potential of young people from Neiva in the field of engineering.

In addition, it highlights the training work of SENA’s Neiva Tecnoacademia, which provides students with tools and knowledge to develop high-impact projects.

The International Fair of Innovation, Science and Technology (Feincyt), which this year was held virtually from Oaxaca, Mexico, has been a meeting platform for young innovators from all over Latin America.

Samuel David Fierro and José David Correa, students from the Neiva Tecnoacademia of the Huila Regional SENA.

The outstanding participation of Samuel David Fierro and José David Correa in this competition is an example of the potential and ability of Neivano apprentices to excel in the scientific and technological field.

His project to develop an automated drip irrigation system for vertical orchards stands out for its focus on food security and urban agriculture.

This recognition demonstrates the commitment of young people from Neiva to innovation and sustainable development.

Talent opts

Samuel David Fierro, one of the outstanding young people, highlighted the importance of his participation in the contest, since it gave him the opportunity to demonstrate his talent as a researcher and promote the development of computational thinking in the country.

At the same international event, two other apprentices from the region, Gabriela Manchola and Daniel Santiago Polanco, took second place with an innovative project. His initiative focuses on teaching mathematics through robotics, demonstrating the great abilities of the youth of the region.

The project seeks to help students of different grades to perform mathematical operations quickly and easily through a didactic game designed and programmed by the learners.

Gabriela Manchola Reyes, who placed second in the contest, shared her enthusiasm for the project. She stressed that the main goal is to make students see math as fun and easy to learn.

Through the use of robotics, they seek to foster interest and understanding of mathematical concepts, providing students with an innovative way of approaching this subject.

The outstanding participation of the apprentices from SENA’s Neiva Tecnoacademia in this international event once again demonstrates the potential and creativity of the region’s youth. Both Samuel David Fierro and Gabriela Manchola and Daniel Santiago Polanco have made it clear that significant efforts are being made in Colombia to improve and promote scientific and technological development.

The Tecnoacademia has been fundamental in the training of these talented young people and in providing them with opportunities to stand out internationally.

Featured Results

The four young people from Neiva who stood out at the 2023 International Innovation, Science and Technology Fair have won important recognition. With their impressive results, they have obtained a place to participate in the prestigious Science Cup of Mexico, a scientific event that will take place in 2024 in Mexico. This opportunity will allow them to showcase their talent internationally and continue to promote research and innovation in the region.

This proposal is based on the development of an automated drip irrigation system for vertical orchards.

The outstanding participation of young people from Neiva in the International Fair of Innovation, Science and Technology has been a source of pride for the Tecnoacademia. In fact, the apprentices managed to win first and second place in the engineering category in this online competition. The fair had the participation of various Latin American countries, which further highlights the achievement of the youth of the region.

These talented young people are part of the MatRobin research hotbed of the Engineering, Robotics and Design Line. Despite their young age, they demonstrated great commitment and passion for research and innovation.

Studying grades 9 to 11, they have made it clear that scientific and technological skills can be developed in the region from an early age.

The facilitator of the Tecnoacademia Neiva, Deiber Andrés Aldana, highlighted the importance of the achievements obtained by the apprentices. He highlighted that the International Fair of Innovation, Science and Technology was a high-level competition in which countries from all over Latin America participated, which makes the first and second places obtained by young people from Neiva in the engineering category even more significant. on-line.

international space

The International Fair of Innovation, Science and Technology (Feincyt) is an annual event that provides a unique space for students and professors from different countries to share their experiences and results in research projects.

From basic to higher level institutions, participants adhere to the International Youth Scientific Protocol, which sets the standards for the presentation and evaluation of projects.

Participating in Feincyt is an invaluable opportunity to establish collaborative relationships with public and private educational institutions, as well as with researchers from different latitudes.

This exchange of ideas fosters teamwork and scientific dissemination, awakening interest in research among the participants. Through interaction with experts and colleagues, continuous learning and mutual enrichment are promoted.

The main objective is to make students see mathematics as fun and easy to learn.

One of the most outstanding incentives of Feincyt is the possibility of obtaining accreditations to participate in other scientific fairs around the world. Winning projects are recognized for their quality and originality, giving them the opportunity to present their research at other international events.

This not only broadens the scope of their projects, but also allows them to experience new cultures, establish international contacts and receive feedback from renowned experts.

