Sharjah: The first match of the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and Afghanistan cricket teams will be played in Sharjah tomorrow.

According to the details, the Pakistan cricket team arrived in Dubai last night for the series of three T20 matches against Afghanistan, where the team was warmly welcomed.

The national team will participate in the practice session today while the first match of the three-match T20 series between the two teams will be played in Sharjah tomorrow.

It should be noted that the second T20 match of the series between the two teams will be played on March 26, while the third and final match will be played on March 27.