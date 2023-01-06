On the afternoon of January 5, the first meeting of the 12th CPPCC held the second meeting of the executive chairman meeting of the bureau.

The meeting was presided over by Feng Fangxi, the moderator of the executive chairman meeting of the first meeting of the Bureau of the Twelfth CPPCC. Li Jun, Feng Fangxi, Zhang Hongbo, Hao Zhijun, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, Wang Jun, Song Zhongmin and Chang Wenjun, executive chairmen of the presidium of the conference, attended the meeting.

The meeting listened to the report of the General Assembly Secretariat on the work report of the 11th CPPCC Standing Committee, the proposal work report, and the discussion of the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee; it heard the discussion of the General Assembly Secretariat’s government work report, plan and financial report, and the reports of the two courts The report on the situation; listened to the report of the conference secretariat on the discussion of various resolutions and reports (draft); A report on the brewing discussion with the scrutineer’s proposed list.

The meeting decided to submit the above-mentioned agenda to the third meeting of the presidium of the first session of the twelfth CPPCC for consideration.