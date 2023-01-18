The first meeting of the 13th Provincial Political Consultative Conference opened the second “member channel”, and six members of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference accepted questions from reporters——

Serve the society with high-quality performance to help the development and solve the worries of the people

Huasheng Online omni-media reporter Wang Weiwei Zhou Yangle Huang Xinran

On the morning of January 17, the second “member channel” of the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC was opened. Six provincial CPPCC members, including Li Shun, Zou Xuming, Quan Dehuai, Peng Kejian, Yang Mingming, and Hu Li’an, focused on improving the structure of consultation and discussion, Use the “CPPCC Cloud” platform to solve people’s livelihood issues, three-level CPPCC joint performance of duties and other hot topics, accept questions from reporters.

Li Shun, member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of the Changsha CPPCC, chairman of the Municipal Committee of the Democratic National Construction Association, and director of the Municipal Exhibition Work Management Office:

Integrating consultative democracy into the whole process of performance of duties

Li Shun.

Photo by Tong Di, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

“In the past five years, the provincial CPPCC has led CPPCC organizations and members at all levels in the province to implement consultative democracy throughout the entire process of performing their functions. Where the key tasks of the party committee and government are promoted and where the hot and difficult issues of people’s livelihood are focused, the CPPCC consultations will be Where to follow up.” On January 17, Li Shun shared his feelings about the continuous improvement of the provincial CPPCC’s consultation and governance structure in the member channel.

Li Shun introduced that over the past five years, the provincial CPPCC has closely followed the center and the people’s hearts to negotiate and discuss politics, and has successively carried out in-depth discussions on themes such as winning the battle against poverty, boosting high-quality development, the construction of “three highlands”, and the integrated development of Changzhou, Zhuzhou and Xiangtan. The “ability of the CPPCC” has effectively served “Hunan’s actions” through meeting consultations of the Standing Committee, special consultations, counterpart consultations, sectoral consultations, and expert consultations.

The provincial CPPCC innovates and improves the mechanism for consultation and discussion, establishes online and offline member studios, micro-suggestions, micro-negotiations and other platform mechanisms, and innovates to promote online political discussions and remote consultations; adheres to the principle of “no in-depth research, no advice, no proposals”, and guides the majority of members to continue Improve the depth and accuracy of consultations and deliberations; carry out chairman meeting inspections, special democratic supervision, and on-site inspections and supervision to promote the implementation of major decision-making arrangements of party committees and governments; promote the effective connection between CPPCC consultations and grassroots consultations, and help solve the problems of “emergency, difficulty, and anxiety” for ordinary people.

Li Shun said that in the next five years, he will actively participate in various consultation and discussion activities, conduct in-depth research, make precise suggestions, and strive to promote development and serve the society with high-quality performance of duties.

Zou Xuming, member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference and deputy director of Hunan Library:

The performance of the CPPCC is more “firework”

Zou Xuming.

Photo by Tong Di, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

On the morning of January 17, when answering reporters’ questions, Zou Xuming chatted about a micro-suggestion he led.

At the end of May 2022, Hao Qingfeng, member of the Political Consultative Conference of Yuhua District, Changsha City, submitted the “Suggestions on Improving the Quality of the Children’s Library in Hunan Library” on the “CPPCC Cloud”. Zou Xuming immediately paid attention to and accepted the proposal.

“We completed the proposal within 10 days.” Zou Xuming introduced that the party committee of Hunan Library attached great importance to it, and immediately held the party committee to study and deploy rectification and optimization measures. He then invited member Hao Qingfeng and reader representatives to have an on-site discussion to fully listen Opinions suggested that the lighting facilities of the children’s reading room were remodeled, and the display of books and bookshelves and the reading environment were optimized. Not only did readers give good feedback, but member Hao Qingfeng also praised the pragmatic and efficient style of Hunan Library.

“Through the platform assignment, committee members’ active leadership and supervision, ‘CPPCC cloud’ smart recommendation and leadership, micro-negotiation, micro-supervision, etc., the connection between party committees and government micro-construction and micro-services helped to solve a number of problems related to transportation and urban management. Practical issues in the fields of public services, public services, etc., the performance of the CPPCC is more “smokelike”. The mission of ‘creating a new brilliance of socialist culture’ proposed by the National Congress focuses on topics such as reading for all, lifelong learning, high-quality development of public cultural services, and cultural services for young people, and actively provides suggestions for promoting the construction of a scholarly Hunan.”

Quan Dehuai, member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, chairman of Hunan Zhongxin Media Advertising Co., Ltd., and executive chairman of Zhangjiajie Small and Medium Enterprise Chamber of Commerce:

“Zero distance” of committee members and the masses, both online and offline

It’s all about it.

Photo by Tong Di, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

In recent years, it has become the norm for Hunan CPPCC members to perform their duties through online and offline committee members on duty, listening to public voices, reflecting public opinion, gathering public wisdom, and building consensus.

On January 17, in an interview, Quan Dehuai shared his experience and practice of submitting “micro-suggestions” through the “CPPCC Cloud” to solve the troubles of the masses.

At the end of July 2021, when the college entrance examination admission notice was issued, Zhangjiajie City was forced to close down due to the impact of the epidemic. Many parents and candidates were worried that the notice would not be delivered in time.

“After the studio received feedback on this problem, I submitted the “Suggestions on the Delivery of Admission Notices for College Entrance Examination Students During the Epidemic Period” through the ‘CPPCC Cloud’.” Quan Dehuai said. Subsequently, this micro-suggestion was promptly handled by the Provincial Department of Education, the Provincial Postal Service and other departments, and the problem was properly resolved.

Quan Dehuai introduced that the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference for Minority Sectors adopts the method of joint duty of three-level members of the provincial and urban areas to collect social conditions and public opinions, receive calls and visits from the masses, and conduct offline consultations, hold seminars, or transform into “CPPCC Cloud” WeChat Suggestions, proposals, etc. help to solve problems. At the same time, the settled committee members hold a meeting every quarter to follow up on the handling of problems and ask for results.

Both online and offline efforts have been made to build a “zero distance” communication platform with the masses. Quan Dehuai said that in the next step, he will continue to carry out online and offline on-duty activities for committee members, give full play to the unique advantages of the minority committee members’ studios, contact and serve the people in different sectors, and strive to boost the economic and social development of ethnic minority areas and form a joint effort. A powerful force for national revival.

Peng Kejian, member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference and researcher of the Provincial Academy of Environmental Protection Science:

Integrate duty performance practices into their own work to promote environmental protection work to a new level

Peng Kejian.

Photo by Xu Xing, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

“I have been working on the front line of environmental protection for a long time. During my tenure as a member of the 12th Provincial CPPCC Committee, I actually shouldered the responsibilities of the committee members, actively offered advice and suggestions on ecological and environmental protection, and submitted many proposals on the construction of ecological civilization.” January 17 , Peng Kejian introduced the practice and effectiveness of her duties.

In 2019, Peng Kejian submitted the proposal of “Vigorously Develop the Sericulture Industry to Boost Mine Land Reclamation and Rural Revitalization”, focusing on the comprehensive management of mines in Huayuan County. Under the great attention and active promotion of relevant departments, the local mining area’s exposed stope, waste rock pile and other mining wasteland have been comprehensively treated. The local area has also combined the ecological restoration of the mining area with the development of the agricultural industry, and established a tailings sericulture base. At present, the area of ​​mulberry fields in Huayuan County reaches 34,000 mu, becoming the largest sericulture base county in the province, and has achieved “double improvement” in ecological and economic benefits.

Peng Kejian introduced that in recent years, the Hunan CPPCC has taken the initiative to take advantage of the CPPCC’s advantages, take on the role of CPPCC, closely follow the development strategy of the provincial party committee, and continue to carry out in-depth activities to promote high-quality development. At the same time, guide members to implement new development concepts and promote supply-side structural 1,928 proposals were put forward for high-quality economic development theme activities such as reform and implementation of rural revitalization strategies.

“As a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, I will also combine my professional advantages and integrate the practice of performing duties into my job, so as to promote the environmental protection work of our province to a new level and serve the high-quality economic and social development.” Peng Kejian said.

Yang Mingming, member of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, executive director and general manager of Jishou Qiming Culture Development Co., Ltd., and executive chairman of the New Social Class Federation of Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture:

Let the magical “CPPCC Cloud” light up the lights of thousands of families

Yang Mingming.

Photo by Xu Xing, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

On January 17, when asked by a reporter how to use “CPPCC Cloud” in his job performance advice, Yang Mingming said: “Every day I start with ‘Yunbao Zao Self-study’.”

Yang Mingming said that the application of the “CPPCC Cloud” has enabled the CPPCC members to perform their duties into the “handheld era”. Members can use the “committee studio”, “micro-suggestions”, “members on duty” and “hot spots” in the “cloud”. Columns perform their duties anytime, anywhere.

Yang Mingming also chatted about his own duty performance stories. At the end of 2021, Yang Mingming established the Jishou CPPCC Yang Mingming Committee Member Studio. Empowered by the “CPPCC Cloud”, the committee member studio realized online and offline linkage. Due to the lack of parking lots, more than 50 vehicles of more than 100 households in the Zhongzhai Group of Dating Village, Jishou City can only be parked beside the roads of the village group. Parking has become a “persistent” problem here. Local villagers contacted Yang Mingming through the online committee office. After learning about the situation, he immediately organized field research and visits, and worked with the village committee and the village working team to actively coordinate with relevant departments.

In less than a month, a brand new parking lot was built on the vacant land in the center of the village. The parking problem of the villagers was solved, and the villagers applauded.

Yang Mingming said emotionally: “The use of the ‘CPPCC Cloud’ has made me feel that the distance between the masses and the members of the CPPCC has been further shortened. In the next work, I will continue to make good use of the ‘CPPCC Cloud’ to make this The magical ‘cloud’ enters thousands of households, lights up the lights of thousands of homes, and wins more praises from the masses!”

Hu Lian, member of the Provincial CPPCC, Chairman of the Yiyang CPPCC and Party Secretary:

The three-level CPPCC joint performance of duties mobilizes the power of the provincial CPPCC to do major events

Julian.

Photo by Xu Xing, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

The joint performance of duties by the three-level CPPCC is an innovative measure of the Hunan Provincial CPPCC to play the role of the CPPCC as a platform.

On January 17, Hu Li’an introduced the characteristics and effectiveness of the “three-level linkage” to reporters.

Hu Li’an said that the model of three-level CPPCC joint performance of duties has three notable features, that is, to use the power of the CPPCC in the whole province to do big things, to use the power of the CPPCC to do important things, and to gather the wisdom of members to do practical things.

“In the past few years, the three-level CPPCC has achieved fruitful results and outstanding effectiveness in performing its duties.” Hu Li’an introduced that this model has led to a new model of the CPPCC. In 2022, under the guidance of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the fourth joint meeting of the Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Dongting Lake Ecological Economic Zone will be held in Yiyang. The provincial CPPCC in Hunan and Hubei cooperated with the CPPCC in Jingzhou, Changde, Yueyang, Yiyang, Wangcheng and other urban areas, relevant government departments, and representatives from all walks of life, and achieved a series of important results through cross-level consultations, cross-regional linkages, and cross-sector exchanges. High-quality development of the Lake Ecological Economic Zone.

“The model of joint performance of duties by the three-level CPPCC has also created a new act of joint performance of duties.” Hu Li’an introduced that in 2022, the three-level CPPCC will work together to “promote the integrated development of cultural, sports and tourism, and promote the construction of a world-renowned tourist destination”. Joint research on the same topic, holding an exhibition to promote the development of cultural tourism, let the world see the beauty of Hunan.

“The three-level CPPCC joint performance model has also achieved new results in strengthening and improving the work of the city and county CPPCC.” Hu Li’an introduced that the provincial CPPCC has strengthened the guidance of the work of the city and county CPPCC. Close communication and joint collaboration in aspects such as brand building and brand building have effectively promoted the transformation of the “two weak” issues of the city and county CPPCC to the “two strengthening”.