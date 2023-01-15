On the afternoon of the 14th, the first meeting of the 13th Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully completed various agendas and closed at the Globe Theater of the Harbin International Conference Center. The closing scene. Photo by reporter Jing Tianxu and Zhang Shu

Lan Shaomin, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference

News from our newspaper on the 14th (Reporter Guo Minghua) On the afternoon of the 14th, the first meeting of the 13th Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully completed various agendas and successfully closed at the Globe Theater of the Harbin International Conference Center. The meeting elected a new Standing Committee of the Provincial CPPCC. Lan Shaomin was elected as the chairman of the Provincial CPPCC; Chen Haibo, Li Haitao, Zhang Xianyou, Ma Liqun, Pang Da, Chi Zijian, Han Lihua, Qu Min, Qian Fuyong, and Zhang Yazhong were elected as the vice-chairmen of the Provincial CPPCC; Zhang Yazhong was elected Secretary-General of the Provincial CPPCC (concurrently); 88 members were elected as Standing Committee members of the Provincial CPPCC.

At 14:30, under the auspices of Chen Haibo, the executive chairman of the 13th Provincial CPPCC Presidium, the 13th Provincial CPPCC held its third plenary session. The meeting passed the election method, the list of chief voters and scrutineers, and conducted general elections, resulting in the chairman, vice-chairman, secretary-general, and standing committee members of the 13th Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

During the counting of votes, a commendation activity was carried out. Li Haitao, the executive chairman of the first meeting of the 13th Provincial CPPCC, read out the “Decision of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the CPPCC on Commendation and Rewards for the 2022 “CPPCC Work Innovation Award” Winning Units and Projects in Heilongjiang Province” “About The Decision to Commend the Excellent Proposals of the Fifth Session of the Twelfth Provincial Political Consultative Conference”, the staff read out the list of commendations.

At 16:30, the conference held a closing meeting. The closing meeting was presided over by Chen Haibo, executive chairman of the first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC.

Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Huang Jiansheng, the new leader of the Provincial CPPCC and Chairman of the 12th Provincial CPPCC, and Hao Huilong, a member of the Provincial CPPCC Party Group, sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Acting Governor Liang Huiling, Wang Zhijun and other members of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Deputy Governor of the Provincial Government, Party Secretary and Acting President of the Provincial Court, Party Secretary and Deputy Procurator General of the Provincial Procuratorate, Provincial Military Region and The chief of the garrison, the former vice chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, and other deputy provincial leaders attended the meeting and sat on the rostrum.

The meeting announced the election results: the candidates for the chairman, vice chairman, secretary-general and standing committee members of the 13th Provincial CPPCC Committee were all elected.

Subsequently, the conference heard the report on the review of proposals made by Li Haitao, vice chairman of the 13th Provincial CPPCC Committee, and passed the resolution of the 13th Provincial CPPCC First Session. Shao Min made a speech.

Lan Shaomin said that during the meeting, Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, attended the meeting to congratulate and delivered a speech, and put forward clear requirements for the work of the CPPCC in our province. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Acting Governor Liang Huiling and other provincial leaders attended the main activities of the meeting and participated in group discussions. All CPPCC members, with full political enthusiasm and high spirits, earnestly negotiated and discussed, actively offered advice and suggestions, fully embodying the demeanor of performing their duties for the country and the people. The meeting gathered positive energy extensively and was full of energy. It was a meeting of unity and democracy, concentration of strength, and realistic and progressive progress. The General Assembly elected me as the chairman of the 13th Provincial CPPCC. This is the great trust of the organization and the trust of the members. I deeply feel that the mission is glorious and the responsibility is heavy. Help Longjiang revitalize in an all-round way.

Lan Shaomin pointed out that in the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, the 12th Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference has conscientiously studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on strengthening and improving the work of the People’s Political Consultative Conference, and thoroughly implemented the spirit of the work conferences of the Central Committee and the Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. , Focusing on the center and serving the overall situation, give full play to the role of specialized consultation agencies, continuously promote the work of the CPPCC in the province to a new level, lay a solid foundation for the work of the CPPCC in Longjiang in the future, and make positive contributions to the revitalization and development of Longjiang.

Lan Shaomin emphasized that Longjiang has embarked on a new journey of comprehensively building a powerful modern socialist province. Under the strong leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Provincial Political Consultative Conference should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the spirit of the 13th Provincial Party Congress, and uphold and improve the Communist Party of China The multi-party cooperation and political consultation system under the leadership, adhere to the organic combination of the party’s leadership, the united front, and deliberative democracy, insist on promoting democracy and enhancing solidarity, interlinking, advising on governance and building consensus, and giving full play to the role of the CPPCC as a special consultation agency, Strengthen the institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization of functional construction, improve the level of in-depth consultation interaction, full expression of opinions, and broad consensus building, improve the system and mechanism of the CPPCC’s democratic supervision and members’ contact with the masses in different sectors, and explore the effective connection between CPPCC consultations and grassroots consultations, etc. The new form always adheres to the overall leadership of the party and firmly adheres to the correct political direction; focuses on the central task and fulfills its duties to promote the revitalization and development of Longjiang; effectively strengthens its own construction and continuously improves the level of ability to perform duties to promote the practice of Chinese-style modernization of Longjiang , Strive to write a new chapter in the comprehensive construction of Longjiang, a modern socialist country, and make new and greater contributions.

At 17:16, the conference closed with the majestic national anthem.