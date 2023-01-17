The first meeting of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress successfully concluded, and the Fuxin delegation submitted 12 suggestions

Date: 2023-01-17

Views: 82

Source: Fuxin News Network

Editor in charge: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small

On the morning of January 16, the first meeting of the 14th Liaoning Provincial People’s Congress was successfully concluded in the Liaoning People’s Hall. The Fuxin delegation shouldered a solemn mission, conscientiously performed their duties, actively offered advice and suggestions, strictly observed the discipline of the conference, and successfully completed the agenda of the conference, showing a good image.

Over the past few days, the delegates have lived up to their trust, earnestly fulfilled the sacred duties entrusted by the Constitution and the law with a spirit of being highly responsible to the party and the people, actively participated in the conference and delegation activities, and made positive contributions to the success of the conference. During the meeting, the representatives successively deliberated and reviewed the work report of the provincial government, the work report of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the work report of the provincial “two courts” and other related documents.

The delegates also focused on new breakthroughs in the overall revitalization of Liaoning, taking it as their mission to promote Fuxin’s high-quality transformation and all-round revitalization, and put forward many opinions and suggestions to the conference. During the meeting, the Fuxin delegation submitted a total of 12 suggestions, involving strengthening grassroots governance, supporting Fuxin’s new energy power generation on-site consumption, deepening city-mine cooperation, and promoting high-quality development of the foundry industry. The contents of these proposals are all issues that restrict the economy and society, are closely related to people’s livelihood, and are concerned by the general public in the city and even the province. They fully reflect the Fuxin representative’s high attention to the overall revitalization of Liaoning and fully demonstrate the general awareness of the Fuxin representative. and responsibility.