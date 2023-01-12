On January 11, the first meeting of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth CPPCC was held. Feng Fangxi, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, presided over and delivered a speech. Vice-chairmen Zhang Hongbo, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, Song Zhongmin, Chang Wenjun, and Secretary-General Zhang Shaomin attended.

The meeting conveyed the spirit of learning from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s democratic life meeting; studied the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s recent important speeches and important articles in writing; reviewed and approved relevant personnel matters.

Feng Fangxi emphasized that we must talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, take the lead in achieving “two safeguards”, and always maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in terms of ideology, politics, and actions. It is necessary to strengthen learning and practice internal skills, take the lead in enhancing the ability of officers, effectively enhance the awareness of taking the lead in learning, and continuously improve the ability to grasp politics, investigate and research, connect with the masses, and cooperate and work together. It is necessary to accurately position and perform good duties, take the lead in serving the overall development situation, give full play to the role of the “key minority”, and transform the high-quality development of the CPPCC work into a new driving force for promoting the high-quality economic and social development of the city. It is necessary to enhance unity and promote harmony, take the lead in cohesive development, actively set an example of unity and democracy, create a good atmosphere for the decision-making and deployment of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, and cultivate a broad social foundation and public opinion foundation. It is necessary to cultivate one’s morality and devotion, take the lead in establishing a good image, and be a role model for all walks of life and committee members with practical actions, so as to make new and greater achievements in building a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era and continuing to write a more brilliant chapter in high-quality Fumeihe City contribute.