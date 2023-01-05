On the morning of January 4, the first meeting of the Twelfth People’s Congress of Hebi City was grandly opened in the Municipal Hall of the People.

Ma Fuguo, Guo Hao, Shi Quanxin, Tian Kaisheng, Shang Xin, and Zheng Hui, executive chairmen of the presidium of the conference, presided over the conference and sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Li Jun, Feng Fangxi, Tang Xiantai, Hong Limin, Ji Fengbo, Wang Zehua, Wang Yongqing, Li Hui, Shao Qiyi and others were seated on the rostrum.

At 9 o’clock in the morning, Shi Xinxin, the executive chairman of the presidium of the conference, announced that there were 289 deputies in the 12th Hebi Municipal People’s Congress, and 272 delegates attended this morning’s conference, meeting the quorum. The conference is now open!

All the participants stood up, and the majestic national anthem sounded in the auditorium.

Amid warm applause, Guo Hao made the “Government Work Report” on behalf of the municipal government. The report is divided into four parts: 1. Review of work in 2022 and major achievements in the past five years; 2. Goals for the next five years and overall requirements for 2023; 3. Key tasks in 2023; 4. Strengthening the government’s own construction.

Guo Hao said that the past year was the final year of the current government. In the face of complex environment and severe challenges, under the correct leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, the whole city adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and fully implements the major requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”. The construction of a high-quality development demonstration city in the new era has been accelerated, and new achievements have been made in economic and social development, and various goals and tasks set by the Fifth Session of the Eleventh National People’s Congress of the city have been well completed. Mainly done the following tasks: focus on stabilizing the market, and the economic operation is improving quarter by quarter; focus on reconstruction, and the beautiful homeland has a new look; focus on promoting innovation, and the endogenous power continues to burst out; Accelerate the improvement of taste; focus on risk prevention, and the overall social situation is harmonious and stable.

Guo Hao said that the achievements in 2022 marked the successful conclusion of the goals and tasks set by the 11th Municipal People’s Congress, and also marked the fruitful results of the hard work of the current government and the people of the city over the past five years. The past five years have been the five years of fighting against the sky and overcoming difficulties, the five years of comprehensive strength reaching a new level, the five years of remarkable achievements in transformation and development, the five years of comprehensive deepening of reform and the advancement of the innovation system, and the synergy of urban and rural construction. The five years of development are five years of significant improvement in the ecological environment, five years of continuous improvement in people’s livelihood and well-being, and five years of comprehensive improvement in government efficiency. Five years of ups and downs, five years of unity and progress, and five years of innovative practice have made us deeply realize that to do a good job in Hebi, we must do the following: first, adhere to the party’s leadership over all work; Seize and make good use of opportunities with a forward-looking vision; third, insist on proceeding from the characteristics of resource-based cities, vigorously promote transformation and upgrading, and insist on high-quality development; fourth, insist on building “innovation-driven + business environment + industrial ecology” “The core competitiveness makes the small city have great attraction and vitality; the fifth is to insist on setting a high standard in work, dare to strive for the first, so that Hebi can make great achievements; the sixth is to insist on doing things in accordance with scientific laws.

Guo Hao said that at present, Hebi City’s development opportunities and challenges coexist, and motivation and pressure coexist. We must consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to unify our thinking, lead the overall situation, and lead our work. We must strengthen our historical self-confidence, grasp the historical initiative, think in one place, and work hard in one place, and continue to create a new era of high-quality development of demonstration cities. situation. It is suggested that the main goals of economic and social development in the next five years are: First, better development quality and efficiency. Second, the competitive advantage of the modern industrial system is stronger. The third is that reform, opening up and innovation drive the development momentum to be stronger. Fourth, the regional coordination of urban-rural integration development is better. Fifth, the improvement of the living environment is greater. Sixth, the background of rural revitalization is brighter. Seventh, the foundation for common prosperity is stronger. 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is an important year for the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”. It is also a key year for building a demonstration city with high-quality development in the new era. Great significance and great responsibility. The overall requirements for government work are: hold high the great banner of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th CPC National Congress and the Economic Work Conference of the Central and Provincial Party Committees, thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Henan’s important speech, and persist in solid Promote Chinese-style modernization, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, actively serve and integrate into the new development pattern, anchor the “two guarantees”, implement the “Ten Strategies”, and promote the “Ten With the theme of promoting high-quality development, better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better coordinate development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, and focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices , to achieve effective improvement in economic quality and reasonable growth in quantity, focus on gathering strength, take advantage of the momentum, accelerate the construction of a demonstration city for high-quality development in the new era, and take the lead in the new journey of modernizing Henan. The main goals of economic and social development are: regional GDP growth of 7%, industrial added value growth of 7.5%, investment in fixed assets growth of more than 10.5%, total retail sales of social consumer goods growth of 8.5%, general public budget revenue growth of 6%, resident The population urbanization rate increased by about 0.8 percentage points, the growth rate of R&D investment was higher than the average level of the province, residents’ income and economic growth were basically in sync, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was about 5.5%, and the energy consumption per unit of GDP reached the provincial target. Consumer prices rose by 3%, the total value of imports and exports maintained steady growth, more than 30,000 new urban jobs were created, and grain output exceeded 1.2 million tons.

Guo Hao said that in order to achieve this year’s economic and social development goals, it is recommended to focus on the following tasks: First, focus on the establishment of a national innovation-driven demonstration zone, build a first-class innovation ecology, and stimulate high-quality development of endogenous power. The second is to create a national industrial transformation and upgrading demonstration zone as a starting point, focus on industry iterations to break the ice, and cultivate new momentum for high-quality development. The third is to create a national business environment innovation pilot zone as a starting point, focus on optimizing the business environment, and gather high-quality elements for high-quality development. The fourth is to create a national urban-rural integrated development pilot zone as a starting point, to focus on the integration of production and urban integration, and to expand new space for high-quality development. Fifth, take the opportunity of the successful establishment of the National Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Zone to focus on promoting green and low-carbon development and polish the background of high-quality development. The sixth is to create a national common prosperity demonstration zone as a starting point, focus on improving people’s quality of life, and share high-quality development results.

Guo Hao said that the new era and new journey have put forward new and higher requirements for the government’s own construction. We will strengthen political construction, rule of law construction, work style construction, and clean government construction, faithfully perform the duties entrusted by the party and the people, and build a service-oriented government that satisfies the people. government.

The meeting heard in writing the report on the implementation of Hebi’s 2022 national economic and social development plan and the 2023 plan (draft), the report on the implementation of Hebi’s 2022 financial budget and the 2023 municipal budget (draft); voted Approved the election method of the general meeting, the voting method of the chairman, vice chairman and committee members of the special committees of the 12th Municipal People’s Congress, and the voting method of the people’s congress deputies for the 2023 people’s livelihood practical project in Hebi City.

Niu Bin, Guo Wentao, Xiao Haihui, Li Haizhang, Liu Wenbiao, Li Xiaoli, Hao Zhijun, Luo Kai, Lin Hongjia, Hu Hongjun, Zhang Hongbo, Qi Zheng, Lin Qijun, Zhang Guofu, Zhang Shancan, Zhang Kaile, Niu Xiaoli and other members of the presidium sat on the rostrum.

Some deputies to the national and provincial people’s congresses in Hebei, members of the CPPCC who attended the first session of the 12th CPPCC and responsible comrades from relevant departments attended the meeting.