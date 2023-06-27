Home » The first memorial archives in the Eferding district are online
The first memorial archives in the Eferding district are online

The first memorial archives in the Eferding district are online

Everyday situations, life and work in earlier times, houses and farmsteads, documents, but of course also important personalities and festivals in the community are processed in topotheques and made visible to the population. Such memorial archives are also currently being set up in the Eferding district. The project is financially supported by the EU LEADER pot and coordinated by the Eferding Regional Development Association (REGEF). The two topotheques of Haibach and Eferding have recently been online. Eight more communities are under construction. Around 40 topothecars have been trained in ten communities in the region, and there is a regular exchange of information and, above all, of material for publication at round tables. Because the digital memory should be constantly expanded. We are looking for private memories of any kind that tell stories about the region and could be of interest to others. Of course, the originals remain with the owners.

One of the topothecars is Horst Pühringer from Haibach. During the renovation of the church, a time capsule with old documents in Kurrent handwriting ended up with him. “These were decoded and transmitted by me. In doing so, I dealt intensively with the parish breaking latest news,” he says.

He was allowed to write the new document. “In a grand celebration, the time capsule was placed back into the sphere and the tower cross put on.” In the following year and a half he translated the parish breaking latest news from the cursive script into Latin, which will soon be published by the parish council. During the intensive study of Haibach’s history, Pühringer came across the topotheque. “I was immediately excited about it.” The mayor was positive about the project and the project was started with the coincidentally simultaneous initiative by the REGEF. The Haibach topotheque has been online with 371 documents since June 17th.

Under haibach-donau.topothek.at and eferding.topothek.at the first two memory archives from the Eferdinger Land are available.

