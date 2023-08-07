The first message from Nicolás Petro after being released

Nicolás Petro says that his father did not know anything about the illegal campaign money

In the middle of an interview he gave to Semana magazine, the eldest son of President Gustavo Petro decided to open up and reveal intimate details about his family, and the case he is currently facing, as well as the reason that led him to decide to collaborate with the justice.

“If I am standing, if I am standing, it is solely and exclusively for my son who is about to be born…I want to be at the birth of my son, I want to raise my son. I know what it’s like to feel or what it’s like to grow up with a cold and distant father. I don’t want that for my son. So, it is for him, for my family, that I decide to accept this collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office “began by saying about the reasons that led him to this position.

Likewise, the representative from Atlántico took advantage of the interview to reveal whether or not his father, the current president of Colombia, knew about the illegal money that he had received from two important businessmen in the country.

“I want the truth to be known, and, well, I want to clarify something: neither my father nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, knew about the money that Daysuris and I received from Santander Lopesierra and Gabriel Hilsaca.

Obviously, they did not know that part of those contributions I used for the campaign. It is important to make that clarification, but there are other circumstances,” he told the journalist Vicky Dávila, who asked the question again to confirm this answer and not leave any loose ends:

“I insist: then, your father did not know about the money of the Marlboro Man and that of the son of the ‘Turco’ Hilsaca who ended up in the campaign?”, To which Nicolás Petro replied again: “Neither my father nor the campaign manager.

However, the young politician said that he could not speak more about it because everything was being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and it was confidential information but that he hoped that justice would act in the best way and “without pressure”, so that all the information was known. TRUE.

Nicolás Petro reveals unpublished details of his relationship with his father

Nicolás Petro gave several details, especially about his relationship with the president, this, after he announced to the authorities that money from irregular sources would have entered his father’s campaign.

Petro Burgos’ statements to Semana mean a series of difficulties in their relations for the presidential family, as revealed by the aforementioned who revealed that what happened is a very painful episode.

Petro’s eldest son announced that the break in the relationship with his father was one of the consequences after the president said that he did not raise him, in addition to questioning the abandonment he had by the president at the time.

“It hurts me because, regardless of all the mistakes I made, because I admit that I made mistakes, a father should always be there”said Nicolás Petro in an interview.

The president’s son stated that during this case he has even fallen into episodes of depression, however, he is willing to give details of all the investigations that are being carried out against him.

He announced that this means one of the most difficult moments of his life, assuring that some of the people closest to him turned their backs on him and that among those people is his father.

“There is my dad, family, friends, people who until today I realized wanted to use me. The moment this happened and they saw that I was no longer useful to them, they began to turn their backs on me. And not only that, but to beat their chests in social networks and private meetings. They told me. They have wanted to destroy me,” said Petro Burgos.

The president’s statements have been a turning point with his son, as said by the person who is giving details of the financing of the 2022 presidential campaign, announced that he felt used in the midst of the scandal, especially by members of his family.

“Last year, without thinking, I would have sacrificed myself for him, without thinking twice. If there is someone who really sweated the shirt in the presidential campaign, and in the previous ones, it was me. If there is someone who visited, who was always in the streets, in the neighborhoods, in the municipalities, convincing, seducing people, it was me”, said the deputy.

