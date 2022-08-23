August 22, The Hainan Provincial People’s Government issued the “Hainan Province Carbon Peak Implementation Plan”, which proposed to vigorously promote the application of new energy vehicles and ships. In order to accelerate the promotion of clean energy in the field of social operation and transportation, focus on the fields of light logistics and distribution, urban sanitation, rental cars, and online car-hailing, promote the replacement of new energy vehicles, and encourage the use of new energy vehicles for private use.

Accelerate the elimination of old ships with high energy consumption, high emission and low efficiency, accelerate the application of new energy such as electricity and hydrogen in the field of ships, and promote the work of “replacing oil to gas” for ships, focusing on Haikou, Qionghai, Sanya, Sansha and Yangzhou Pudong Economic Development Zone and other places to build marine liquefied natural gas filling stations and develop natural gas vehicles and ships.

By 2025, the proportion of new and replaced vehicles in public services and social operations using clean energy will reach 100%.

By 2030, the whole island will completely ban the sale of fuel vehicles, and Hainan has thus become the first province in the country to propose a timetable for “banning the sale of fuel vehicles”.

In addition, except for special purposes, vehicles in the public service field and social operation field of Hainan Province have fully realized clean energy, and the proportion of new energy vehicles added and replaced in the private vehicle field accounts for 100%.

In terms of charging, Hainan requires pile stations to advance and appropriately advance the construction of charging infrastructure in Hainan. By 2025, the overall vehicle-to-pile ratio of charging infrastructure in the province will be less than 2.5:1, and the public charging piles will be less than 7:1.

The average service radius of the charging network in key pioneering areas should be less than 1 km, the priority development area should be less than 3 km, and the active promotion area should be less than 5 km. Strengthen policy guidance and promote the accelerated withdrawal of fuel vehicles.