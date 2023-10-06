The first Pakistani female astronaut is ready to depart for space travel today

In addition to the three crew members, there will also be three tourists on the trip to space, file photo

Friday October 6, 2023

Washington: Pakistani astronaut Namira Saleem is among those who left for space travel from America.

According to the world news agency, the space mission ‘Galactic 04’ was supposed to leave for space yesterday, but the mission was delayed for a day to check the spacecraft and it will leave today.

Apart from the 3 crew members, ‘Galactic 04’ will also have three space travelers who have paid a hefty fare for the trip. Tourists are trained for this trip.

In a statement issued by Virgin, the company that owns the space mission ‘Galactic 04’, it has been said that the three tourist astronauts are from the United States, the United Kingdom and Pakistan.

Pakistani woman Nimra Saleem’s astronaut number is “019”, who bought the ticket for this trip 17 years ago for 200,000 dollars. The Pakistani woman tourist astronaut was also awarded the Tagha Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in 2011.

