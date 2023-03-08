General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assemblynda, The Bill of Law on Restructuring Some Receivables and Amending Some Laws consists of 12 articles. The first part was accepted.

According to the items added to the proposal, the terms of the applications to be made and the installments to be paid within the scope of the Tax Procedure Law will be extended by one month, taking into account the effects of the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

Those who are indebted to the offices in the provinces where force majeure has been declared will apply until the end of the month following the end of the force majeure and make their payments in the specified time and manner, starting from the month following this period.

In-kind aids and cash aids not exceeding 50 thousand liras, in addition to the existing wages, premiums, bonuses, etc., made by employers between February 6 and July 31, 2023, to the service personnel, whose spouses, children or parents were affected by the earthquake, will not be included in the income based on the premium.

Income tax and stamp duty will not be collected on these aids.

The equivalent rental fee will not be applied to the owners of the houses who allocate the houses they own free of charge for the purpose of residence to the citizens affected by the earthquake.

To the heirs of those who died in the earthquake, insurance and pension companies and Private Pension System‘Why (BES) no income tax withholding will be made from the payments made.

The property inherited to the heirs of those who died in the earthquake, and the benefits made by employers to their spouses, children, parents, will be exempted from inheritance and gift tax. Inheritance and gift tax returns will not be submitted due to such transfers, and no dismissal document will be sought.

Turkish Commercial Code and Tax Procedure Law Taxpayers whose books and documents, which are obligatory to be kept, preserved and presented in accordance with the provisions of the law, are lost in the earthquake, apply to the competent court for the loss certificate. 31 July 2023will be extended to . It will be possible to obtain this document from provincial or district administrative boards. Opening of new books will be facilitated and notary fee and notary fee will not be charged for the approval of new books.

Due to the difficulties in collecting the receivables of the taxpayers who have economic and commercial relations with the persons operating in the places where force majeure has been declared due to the earthquake, the conditions regarding the allocation of provision for doubtful receivables will be eased.

In the transactions to be carried out by the commercial enterprises, trade companies and branches in the places where force majeure has been declared, at the trade registry directorates due to the earthquake, 31 July 2023′up to a fee and fees related to these transactions. Turkish Trade Registry Gazette No advertisement fee will be charged.

Until July 31, 2023, in order to contribute to the continuation of the economic activities of the tradesmen and craftsmen who suffered from the earthquake in places where force majeure has been declared, no fee will be charged for the registration, cancellation, amendment, registration certificate transactions to be made at the tradesmen registry offices, and the registration newspaper announcement fee.

Tax and contribution fees for buildings destroyed or heavily damaged in the earthquake and vehicles that become unusable, and auxiliary receivables, if any, related to these receivables will be cancelled. The liens placed on the vehicles by the tax offices will be removed.

One-time additional tax

Corporation tax by the taxpayers in the corporate tax return for the year 2022, at the rate of 10 percent over the exemptions and deductions subject to deduction from corporate income and the bases subject to reduced corporate tax, without being associated with the period’s income; An additional 5 percent tax will be levied on corporate tax exemptions and on the exempt earnings obtained from abroad and proven to carry a tax burden of at least 15 percent.

11 provinces affected by the earthquake Sivas’s Gurun Corporate taxpayers in the district will be excluded from the scope.

It will be calculated and the first installment of this tax will be paid within the payment period of the corporate tax, and the second installment will be paid in the fourth month following this period.

The calculated tax will not be considered as expense or deduction; It will not be allowed to be deducted from any tax, including corporate tax, temporary tax and taxes withheld, and taxes paid abroad, if any.

The tax in question will be paid in two installments, the first installment within the corporate tax payment period and the second in the fourth month following this period.

Some exceptions and discounts such as risturn exemption, donations and aids obtained from full taxpayer institutions will be excluded from the scope and taxpayers who are not within the scope of additional tax will be determined.

Click for Other Economic News