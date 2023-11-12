Home » The first photo of the baby of Daniela Ospina and Gabriel Coronel
The first photo of the baby of Daniela Ospina and Gabriel Coronel

The love story of Daniela Ospina and the Venezuelan actor Gabriel Coronel has been one of the most followed by showbiz since its beginnings when the Colombian decided to give herself a new chance at love after the separation of the Colombian player, James Rodríguez with who had a daughter, named Salome.

The truth is that since then the couple has consolidated and shown that they are perfect for each other, especially now that they are engaged and welcomed their first child, Lorenzo.

Through a publication on their Instagram accounts, Daniela and Gabriel showed the first photograph of their baby:

“Welcome, we will be here to love you,” were the words of the celebrities in the description of the image in which you can see the moment in which Daniela gives birth to her second child.

Many Internet users and friends of the couple appeared to congratulate them on this new beginning and this stage as parents:

“What a blast, I love you”, “Oh, I’m dying, congratulations”, “God bless you, what a great joy that little angel who came to that beautiful home. We love you”, “Great blessing! The most beautiful thing that can happen to us. All the love for you, beautiful family,” were some of the messages about it.

