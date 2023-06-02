Home » The first pilgrimage convoy from the earthquake zone was sent off – Current News
The first pilgrimage convoy from the earthquake zone was sent off – Current News

Kahramanmaras’A program was held at the Mufti Square for the pilgrim candidates who were sent off to the holy lands. In the program organized for 340 pilgrim candidates, the Quran was read and prayers were said. Relatives could not control their tears at the ceremony of sending off the pilgrim candidates.

to the holy land Cuma Alikurt, one of the people who will go, said, “It is a very good feeling, may God grant those who do not go.”

Bekir Sarı, who was experiencing emotional moments, said, “May my Lord grant everyone a chance to make a beautiful pilgrimage. May Allah grant us a good trip and return.”

pilgrim candidates After the program, they got on the buses waiting for them and were sent off to the holy land with prayers.

