This Friday was the installation of the first period of extraordinary sessions in the Cesar Departmental Assembly with its new board of directors, chaired by deputy Camilo Lacouture, a member of the Conservative Party and a candidate for the October elections.

There are 19 meetings called by the Governor for the assembly members to review two ordinance projects, the first was structured by the General Secretariat and is through which authorizations are granted to the governor in charge of Cesar, Andrés Meza, to enter into contracts and agreements.

THE SECOND PROJECT

The second, proposed by the Ministry of Finance, is the one that “Grants pro tempore authorizations to the governor to add and incorporate resources to the budget for income, expenses and investments corresponding to fiscal year 2023.”

Meza did not attend the installation, nor did the Secretary of Government, Eduardo Esquivel, but José Francisco Zequeda was a delegate of the administration and mentioned some of the projects that will be executed in this last year of his mandate.

Works on the Eccehomo hill, construction of more classrooms and contracting with Community Action Boards, among the projects to be carried out by the administration. / PHOTO: ARCHIVE.

AWARDED WORKS FOR THE METROPOLITAN POLICE

“After 8,000 million pesos have been awarded for urban planning works by the Metropolitan Police, a new commander and 150 uniformed officers will arrive. The execution of the works will last around 6 months. Zequeda stated.

The delegate added that the Government will hire around 200 Community Action Boards to develop projects of up to 50 million pesos in the neighborhoods of the department.

SANTO ECCEHOMO VIEWPOINT

Other of the announced works have to do with the Santo Eccehomo viewpoint, the Valledupar ring road, the commercial centers in the La Nevada neighborhood and in the municipality of La Loma, the Chiriguaná cemetery and collection centers in Río de Oro.

“Other projects are the Police stations in La Paz, El Copey, Pailitas, La Gloria, Pelaya and Tamalameque; five new modules of the Educational Infrastructure Plan for Río de Oro, San Alberto and La Loma; the construction of the second phase of the Bosconia aqueduct for more than $35 billion and the construction of a water storage tank in Aguachica for more than $10 billion”, concluded.

PERMANENT COMMISSIONS

During the session, the Development Plan Commission was also formed, (missionary issues such as health, education, basic sanitation and others) with 7 members, including Claudia Margarita Zuleta, who assured that “This is the year of that commission because it is necessary to evaluate step by step, point by point, chapter by chapter the development of the execution of the tables that were promised and what the results are.”

New board of directors of the Cesar Assembly. / PHOTO: JOAQUIN RAMIREZ.

The Committee on Finance, Economic, Administrative and Ethical Affairs is made up of five deputies: Jorge Barros, Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, Camilo Lacouture, José Mario Rodríguez and Raúl Romero.

And in the Women’s Legal Commission are Nuris Obregón, Claudia Margarita Zuleta, Jorge Barros, Raúl Romero and Robinsón Galván.

“This is the last year of the departmental government and of us as deputies, except for those who have the grace to want to return to the Assembly,” expressed Miguel Ángel Gutiérrez, of the Radical Change Party.