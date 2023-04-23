The first reading class of the theme education of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee Held-Current Politics-Southeast Net

The first reading class of the theme education of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee were held

Bearing in mind caring and bearing great trust, unswervingly follow along

Forward bravely in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping

Zhou Zuyi presided over and gave a speech Wang Jianjun attended the meeting to guide Zhao Long to participate and speak Teng Jiacai attended

Southeast Net News, April 23 (Fujian Daily reporter Zhou Lin) On April 22, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee studied and implemented Xi Jinping’s new era of socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics. Held in Fuzhou, exchanges and discussions were carried out around the study and implementation of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Fujian work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Zhou Zuyi, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Leader of the Theme Education Leading Group of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over and delivered a speech. Wang Jianjun, leader of the Seventh Central Steering Group, and Chen Haibo, deputy leader, attended the meeting to give guidance. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Zhao Long attended and delivered a speech, and Teng Jiacai, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference attended. Luo Dongchuan, Lin Baojin and Guo Ningning made speeches. Comrades from other standing committees made written speeches.

The meeting pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has personally oriented the development of Fujian, drawn a blueprint, and clearly put forward the “four greater” important requirements, which have pointed out the direction for Fujian’s development, provided fundamental follow-up, and injected Powerful. With deep love for General Secretary Xi Jinping, we must improve our political standing, unify our thinking, will, and action, unswervingly march forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping, and firmly support the “two One establishment” and resolutely achieve “two safeguards”. Always strengthen political awareness, adhere to the correct political direction, and resolutely maintain a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. Always strengthen ideological self-awareness, study deeply and carefully practice Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, so that the deeper you learn, the clearer you know, and the more true you believe. Always strengthen the awareness of action, resolutely implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and do things in Fujian in a down-to-earth manner.

The meeting emphasized that the “four greater” important requirements are the main direction and fundamental task of promoting the practice of Chinese-style modernization in Fujian. It is necessary to anchor the target requirements, further focus on key points, break through difficulties, and break through blocking points, so as to promote the grand blueprint of new Fujian into a better one. Reality. To make greater progress in accelerating the construction of a modern economic system, we must put the focus of economic development on the real economy, deeply implement the strategy of innovation-driven development, the strategy of strengthening the private economy in the new era, and accelerate the construction of a province with strong advanced manufacturing and strong quality. The province and the province with strong transportation will promote the integration of government, industry, academia and research, continue to optimize the allocation of production factors, and constantly shape new development momentum and new advantages. To show greater achievements in serving and integrating into the new development pattern, we must firmly grasp the strategic basis of expanding domestic demand, actively play the basic role of consumption and the key role of investment, actively align with national strategies, steadily promote institutional opening, and build complementary advantages. Regional economic layout for high-quality development. We will make greater strides in exploring the new road of cross-strait integration and development. We must promote integration with accommodation, benefits, and emotion, deepen the integration of Fujian and Taiwan industrial chain supply chain value chains, strengthen non-governmental exchanges under the new situation, and strive to build The first home of Taiwan compatriots and Taiwanese enterprises. To achieve a greater breakthrough in creating a high-quality life, we must practice the people-centered development idea, continue to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, systematically protect the “green water and green mountains” in Fujian, do a good job in security and stability, and resolutely prevent and contain serious major disasters. Accidents happen. To promote comprehensive and strict governance of the party, we must adhere to a strict tone of rectification and discipline, resolutely win the protracted battle against corruption, build a high-quality professional team, strengthen the political and organizational functions of the party organization, and build unity, harmony and harmony Party-mass cadre-mass relations.

The meeting emphasized that the implementation of the “four greater” important requirements is a political test and practical exercise for party members and cadres in the province. It is necessary to take the opportunity of in-depth theme education to further integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification. , to ensure that all work is implemented and achieved practical results. It is necessary to strengthen the theoretical study to temper the political character, continuously enhance the loyalty, love, and defense of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and continuously enhance the self-consciousness, initiative, systematicness and effectiveness of learning. It is necessary to use Daxing investigation and research to promote the solution of development problems, inherit and carry forward the fine style of “four grassroots” and “four ten thousand families”, implement the system of party members and leading cadres directly contacting the masses, linking with private enterprises, etc., with eyes down and steps down, In-depth understanding of what the masses think, think, and hope, put forward practical and effective solutions, and promote investigation and research to achieve actual results. It is necessary to promote high-quality development to demonstrate hard work and responsibility, enhance system concepts and overall awareness, emancipate the mind, pioneer and innovate, and further promote party members and cadres to devote themselves to the hot practice of building a new Fujian with a fighting attitude, fighting spirit, and pioneering spirit. It is necessary to do a good job in the implementation of rectification and reform, push forward and overcome difficulties, do not avoid or shirk, clarify specific measures, time limits for rectification, and division of responsibilities, so as to ensure that rectification is in place.

The meeting pointed out that in this reading class, everyone strictly observed discipline, corrected the style of study, showed a good mental outlook, completed various tasks, achieved the expected results, and set a good start for the concentrated study of thematic education. It is necessary to focus on the deep understanding of learning, work hard on deepening internalization and transformation, study diligently, master well, learn constantly, dig out the source of “rich mines”, follow up and learn new discourses, and continue to coordinate and promote learning, seminars, In the work of news publicity, centralized publicity, research and interpretation, etc., party members and leading cadres set an example, lead by example, and effectively transform the learning results into a powerful driving force to promote work. It is necessary to focus on the detailed implementation, strictly benchmark the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on Fujian’s work, clarify the main responsibility, be a good “construction captain”, creatively implement the implementation, and continue to strive for excellence Compete. It is necessary to focus on the normal and long-term effect, carry out the implementation of “looking back”, conscientiously summarize the good experience and good practices in the implementation, improve the normative and systematic nature of the study and implementation work, and ensure that work responsibilities are constantly compacted and the work chain Continuous improvement, continuous improvement of work quality and efficiency.

Leaders of the Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Court, and the Procurator-General of the Provincial Procuratorate participated.