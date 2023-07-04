Home » The first safe zone of agricultural production is ready
The first safe zone of agricultural production is ready

Gloria Camargo

The first protection zone to produce food in Colombia has been declared, marking a milestone in the country. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Jhenifer Mojica, announced the creation of the first nucleus of agrarian reform and the first protection zone for food production during the closure of activities of the Government with the People in La Guajira.

The core of the agrarian reform encompasses several Guajiro municipalities, including El Molino, La Jagua del Pilar, Urumita, Villanueva, Distraction, San Juan del Cesar, Barrancas, and Hatonuevo. Minister Mojica emphasized the government’s commitment to solve the problems of La Guajira through agriculture practiced by peasants, peasants, indigenous peoples and Afro-descendant communities.

The creation of this nucleus and the future ones that will be established will imply the collaboration of the agencies of the agricultural sector, who will work jointly and constantly to benefit the rural communities that reside in each municipality.

Regarding the food production protection zone, the minister highlighted the fundamental role of the Rural Planning Unit (UPRA), since they will be responsible for protecting the land used for food production and implementing planning processes that guarantee the human right to food.

This protection zone covers the municipalities mentioned above and lays the foundations for the creation of Food Production Protection Areas (APPA). These areas are intended to promote the efficient use of rural agricultural land, protect land with agricultural vocation and keep it in optimal conditions for food production.

The declaration of the first protection zone to produce food in Colombia is an important step in promoting food security and sustainable development in the country. This initiative is expected to boost agricultural production and benefit rural communities, fostering inclusion and improving the quality of life in the La Guajira region.

