The first session of the 13th CPPCC Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region closed.Qiao Hui Photography

On the morning of January 15th, the first meeting of the 13th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully completed various agendas and successfully closed at the Inner Mongolia People’s Hall. Sun Shaocheng, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and Wang Lixia, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Autonomous Region, attended the meeting to congratulate and took their seats on the rostrum.

The meeting adopted the political resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee of the CPPCC, the resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee of the CPPCC on the work report of the Standing Committee, and the proposal review committee of the 13th Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Committee of the CPPCC on The report on the review of proposals at the first meeting of the thirteenth session commended the outstanding proposals since the fifth session of the twelfth CPPCC Autonomous Region.

Zhang Yankun said in his speech that the First Session of the 13th CPPCC Autonomous Region successfully completed various agendas and concluded successfully. Leaders of the autonomous region attended the opening and closing meetings, participated in group discussions, listened to speeches at the conference, and discussed reform and development plans with members. With a high sense of political responsibility, full enthusiasm for performing their duties, and a good style of speaking and writing, the majority of CPPCC members carefully reviewed documents, conducted in-depth consultations and exchanges, and successfully completed the task of the general election. This is a conference that holds high the banner, promotes democracy, and forges ahead in unity. It is a conference that unites people, strengthens confidence, and inspires motivation.