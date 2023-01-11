The opening of two “committee channels” and the live broadcast of the opening meeting are important arrangements for the first session of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

Huasheng Online, January 11 (Reporter Yang Jiajun, Chen Ang Ang, photo Tian Chao) On the morning of the 11th, the First Session of the 13th Hunan Provincial Political Consultative Conference held a press conference. The reporter learned from the meeting that in accordance with the “CPPCC Charter” and relevant arrangements, a total of two “committee channels” will be opened during the plenary session, which will be held before the opening meeting on January 13 and before the second plenary meeting on January 17. At that time, some provincial CPPCC members will be interviewed by reporters at the Great Hall of the People.

It is reported that this plenary session will arrange three conferences, one conference speech, and members of the Provincial CPPCC Committee will offer advice and suggestions to the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government around important issues; three group discussions and one sector joint group discussion will be arranged. Comrades and heads of relevant departments and bureaus will participate in group discussions and sector joint group discussions, extensively listen to the opinions and suggestions of members, and negotiate face-to-face with members. The comrades in charge of the Provincial Higher People’s Court and the Provincial People’s Procuratorate will also listen to the opinions of the committee members on the report of the “two courts”.

The opening meeting of the plenary session will be broadcast live, and some proposals and conference speeches will be announced in time on the official website of the Hunan CPPCC.