Kaifeng.com All-media reporter Liu Yanchao reported that on the morning of January 5, the first meeting of the 13th Kaifeng Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully concluded its agenda at the Tokyo Art Center.

CPPCC Chairman Cao Zhongliang presided over the meeting and delivered a closing speech. Vice-chairmen of the CPPCC Zhao Jie, Miao Chen, Xing Guanghua, Liu Haichao, Liu Shurong, Zhang Zhigang, Li Gaguo, Sun Guocai, Zhang Zhenghao, Gao Xiaoyang, and Secretary-General of the CPPCC Wang Shuming sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Gao Jianjun, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Li Xiangyu, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Lu Zhijun, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, Yan Hongxin, Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Fang Ting, Party Secretary of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, and Yang Kejun, Zhang Songwen, Chen Weizhong, Shao Hua, Xu Tong, Zhu Baohong, Hu Rongqi, Ren Honghe, Mu Hongdi, Xu Tongjun, Yao Chungui, Xue Dong, Liu Zhen, Yin Jun, Ma Zhonghu, Qian Zhongbao, Wang Guoqing, Yuan Gang, Wu Zhijun, Zhao Guangnan, Shen Jiexia, Song Xiaowei, He Xin waited for the meeting to congratulate and took a seat on the rostrum.

Su Guozhi and Zhang Hui, vice-chairmen of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, were invited to sit on the rostrum.

The first meeting of the 13th CPPCC should have 398 members, but 362 actually attended, meeting the required number.

The meeting voted and passed the resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Kaifeng Committee of the CPPCC on the work report of the Standing Committee; passed the resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Kaifeng Committee of the CPPCC on the report on the work of the Standing Committee; passed The report of the proposal review committee of the first meeting of the 13th Kaifeng Committee of the CPPCC on the review of proposals at the first meeting of the 13th CPPCC; passed the political resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Kaifeng Committee of the CPPCC.

After completing the agenda, Cao Zhongliang delivered a closing speech.

Cao Zhongliang said that the conference inherits the past and ushers in the future, pays tribute to the past and sets out for the future, which fully demonstrates the unique role of the CPPCC in the new era as an “important position, important platform, and important channel”; , Actively offer advice and suggestions, vividly demonstrating the style of the new CPPCC members who “have the overall situation in mind, have good strategies in mind, and shoulder responsibilities”. On behalf of the new Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone! We must live up to our mission, live up to expectations, work hard, and move forward courageously, so as to draw a new chapter of the CPPCC’s cause in the new era.

Cao Zhongliang pointed out that people are diligent and spring is early, and time does not wait for me. The Third Plenary Session of the Twelfth Municipal Party Committee and the Economic Work Conference of the Municipal Party Committee issued a mobilization order to “strive bravely to be the first” and sounded the clarion call of “accelerating the construction of socialist modern Kaifeng”. This not only puts forward new and higher requirements for the work of the CPPCC, but also provides a new and larger stage for the cause of the CPPCC. At present, in the face of the consistent entrustment of “excellence” and the higher expectations of “pioneers”, it is necessary to gather the hearts of all people, and it is even more necessary to gather the strength of struggle to bravely be the pioneer of high-quality development in the new era of the province. On the top, write a new answer sheet for the performance of the new CPPCC members.

Cao Zhongliang emphasized that to write the new answer sheet for the performance of the committee members, we must take politics as the guide and be a good member of the CPPCC. Be proactive with the big picture in mind. Talk about politics with a clear-cut stand, think about problems and find good strategies with a forward-looking perspective, consciously find the coordinates and clear directions in the overall situation of the city’s work, and focus on negotiating and advising on governance in a larger scope, wider field, and at a higher level. Improve personal integrity. Take “observing discipline, respecting rules, and emphasizing conduct” as the code of conduct, clarifying great virtues, abiding by public morality, and strict private morality, establishing an image, setting a benchmark, and setting an example among the masses of all walks of life, worthy of the trust of the party and the trust of the people . To write a new answer sheet for members to perform their duties, it is necessary to focus on negotiation and speak well of the CPPCC. Actively negotiate and make suggestions. Focus on the overall working ideas of the Municipal Party Committee’s “16136”, focus on the hot and difficult points that the masses care about, conduct in-depth investigations and research, carry out democratic supervision, extensively negotiate and discuss politics, and use the “value of the CPPCC” to reflect the “value of the CPPCC”. Cultivate a sense of negotiation. Strengthen the basic skills of being a member of a special consultation agency, improve the level of consultation ability, and build consensus and pool wisdom for the ancient capital of the Eight Dynasties to glow with more vigorous vitality. To write a new answer sheet for members to perform their duties, it is necessary to take responsibility as the guide and do a good job in the CPPCC. Demonstrate the “power of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference” by taking responsibility and performing duties. Know responsibilities, take responsibilities personally, and perform responsibilities, step on the soil to conduct research, write high-quality suggestions, and show the demeanor of the committee members in the new era. It is believed that people’s performance of duties reflects the “CPPCC feelings”. Focus on the “key little things” of people’s livelihood, do more good practical things to understand people’s feelings, relieve people’s concerns, and warm people’s hearts, and earnestly write “duty performance tasks” into the hearts of the people.

Cao Zhongliang said, beat the drums to urge the bravery to be the first, and set sail to start a new journey. Let us unite more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the strong leadership of the Kaifeng Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, we will live up to the new era and shoulder the new mission bravely, march forward unitedly, and look forward to the future with one heart, so as to accelerate the construction of modern Kaifeng, Be brave to be the pioneer of high-quality development in the new era of the province and make new and greater contributions!

The first meeting of the 13th CPPCC was successfully concluded with the majestic national anthem.

