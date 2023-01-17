Work hard and forge ahead to promote the continuous innovation and development of the CPPCC in the new era

The first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC closed

Zhang Qingwei and Mao Weiming attended and delivered a speech hosted by Mao Wanchun

Huasheng Online, January 17th (all-media reporter Chen Angang Zhang Bin) On the morning of the 17th, after successfully completing various agendas, the first session of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference successfully concluded in Changsha.

(On the morning of January 17, after the successful completion of various agendas, the first session of the 13th Provincial CPPCC closed in Changsha. Photo by Huasheng Online all-media reporter Tian Chao)

Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, Mao Wanchun, the newly elected Chairman of the 13th Provincial CPPCC, Lai Mingyong, Zhang Jian, Zhang Zhuohua, Hu Weilin, Li Min, Xiao Bailing, Guo Zheng Gui, Pan Biling, He Jihua, Secretary-General Deng Qunce attended the closing meeting and sat in the front row of the rostrum.

Du Jiahao, vice chairman of the NPC Finance and Economics Committee, and Xu Dazhe, vice chairman of the NPC Education, Science, Culture and Health Committee, took their seats on the rostrum. Li Weiwei, chairman of the 12th Provincial CPPCC, was invited to attend the closing meeting.

Leaders and veteran comrades seated on the rostrum include: Wang Keying, Hu Biao, Wang Shuangquan, Li Dianxun, Wu Guiying, Sui Zhongzhong, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Zhang Yingchun, Liu Lianyu, Wang Yu, Feng Yi, Xie Jianhui, Zhang Jianfei, Zhou Nong, Peng Guofu, Chen Wenhao, Chen Fei, Li Jianzhong, Wang Yiou, Qin Guowen, Jiang Difei, Wu Lan, Huang Lanxiang, Hu Xusheng, Yi Pengfei, Tian Liwen, Zhu Yu, Ye Xiaoying, Li Minghui, Wu Jianjun, etc.

The closing meeting was hosted by Mao Wanchun.

In the warm applause, the conference passed the resolution of the first meeting of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the CPPCC on the work report of the 12th Provincial CPPCC Standing Committee; The resolution on the report on the proposal work of the second provincial CPPCC in the past five years; passed the report of the proposal review committee of the first meeting of the 13th Hunan Provincial Committee of the CPPCC on the review of proposals at the first meeting of the 13th CPPCC; passed the 13th CPPCC Hunan Provincial Committee Political resolution of the first session of the committee.

Mao Wanchun said in his speech that the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the provincial government attached great importance to this meeting. Secretary Zhang Qingwei, Governor Mao Weiming and other leaders attended relevant activities many times to discuss reform and development plans with members and seek good strategies to improve people’s livelihood. Secretary Zhang Qingwei requested that the work of the CPPCC should always be in the right direction, always closely follow the overall situation of the center, always insist on performing duties for the people, always highlight unity and democracy, and always strengthen self-construction. Help comprehensively deepen reform, improve people’s livelihood and well-being, and prosper the development of cultural undertakings and cultural industries. The five clear requirements fully reflect the concern and support for the work of the CPPCC, and provide important guidance for the start of the 13th Provincial CPPCC and the performance of the CPPCC to improve quality and efficiency. significance. We must earnestly study and understand, and thoroughly implement. During the meeting, with strong political responsibilities, the committee members carefully reviewed and discussed various reports, conducted in-depth consultations and deliberations, and broadly gathered consensus, which fully demonstrated the distinctive features and unique advantages of socialist consultative democracy. The meeting was a complete success. It was a meeting of unity and democracy, truth-seeking and pragmatism, a clean and upright atmosphere, and cohesion.

Mao Wanchun said that in the past five years, under the correct leadership of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the 12th Provincial CPPCC has carried out innovative work, achieved good results, created good experience, and formed a good practice. We must inherit it in our future work Good, good consolidation, good development. Under the strong leadership of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, we must always be good at unity, start a business, be honest and honest, rely closely on all members, effectively do a good job in three-level linkage, give full play to collective wisdom, and extensively gather the strength of all parties to make the Hunan CPPCC The business keeps moving forward.

Mao Wanchun said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn up a grand blueprint for comprehensively building a modern socialist country and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China thoroughly implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and made a major decision to comprehensively build a new socialist modernized Hunan. CPPCC organizations at all levels in the province and members of the CPPCC should, in accordance with the work requirements of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, show a new look, shoulder new responsibilities, and make new contributions on the new journey of building a modernized Hunan.

Mao Wanchun said that at present and in the future, we must focus on five aspects of work:

One is to focus on learning. We must study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, learn to understand and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, always firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and further gather and practice new ideas , The majestic force to forge ahead on a new journey.

The second is to focus on research. We must closely focus on the central tasks and overall work of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Provincial Government, closely focus on the comprehensive implementation of the strategic positioning and mission tasks of the “Three Highs and Four New”, and closely focus on the urgent, difficult and anxious issues of the people, conduct in-depth investigations and studies, and improve Effectiveness in performance of duties, responsibility and accomplishment in serving the overall situation of the province.

The third is to focus on unity. It is necessary to give full play to the functional advantages of the CPPCC, do more work to publicize policies, resolve doubts, do more work to straighten out emotions and enhance consensus, and do more work to stabilize expectations and boost confidence, so as to add assistance and cohesion to Xingxiang.

The fourth is to focus on continuation. It is necessary to anchor the goal and not relax, and work one after another. On the basis of the good foundation laid by the 12th Provincial CPPCC, continue to promote the construction of work brands such as the “three bases”, CPPCC Cloud, member studios, and micro-suggestions, so that these brands can be called Louder, polish these brands brighter.

The fifth is to focus on implementation. It is necessary to vigorously promote the will and quality of “enduring hardships, dominating barbarians, fortifying strongholds, and fighting tough battles”, and in accordance with the requirements of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, focus on building “three highlands”, promoting rural revitalization, building ecological civilization, promoting people’s livelihood improvement, Promote scientific and technological innovation and other central work, establish mantras, real supervision, and real work, and walk ahead and set an example in diligent performance of duties.

The wind of the journey is strong, and the sails are set sail again. Mao Wanchun called on us to unite more closely around the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and under the strong leadership of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, we will work together with one heart and one mind, forge ahead, and always maintain the spirit of “breakthrough” , “creative” energy, “doing” style, promote the continuous innovation and development of the CPPCC, and work together to fully implement the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and comprehensively build a new socialist modernized Hunan!