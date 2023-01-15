On the morning of the 14th, the first meeting of the 14th Hunan Provincial People’s Congress was grandly opened in the Provincial People’s Hall. The conference was presided over by Zhang Qingwei, secretary of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee and executive chairman of the conference bureau, and announced the opening. Hunan Governor Mao Weiming made a work report on behalf of the Provincial People’s Government. The representatives of the Hunan Provincial People’s Congress who attended the conference shouldered the great trust of the people of the province, and with full confidence, struggled for a new era, forged ahead on a new journey, and performed their duties and responsibilities for a good start in building a new socialist modernized Hunan in an all-round way.

Mao Weiming said that 2022 will be extremely unforgettable and vivid. Facing the turbulent international environment and the arduous and arduous tasks of domestic reform, development and stability, the province has always adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and under the strong leadership of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, to meet the party’s 20 Great victory held and studied, publicized, and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as the main line, conscientiously implemented the requirements of epidemic prevention, economic stability, and development security, and fully implemented the strategic positioning and mission tasks of “three highs and four new”, Adhere to the “stable, progressive, high-level, new” work policy, fully grasp the “two overall planning”, actively respond to the superimposed impact of floods, droughts and epidemics, scientifically coordinate development and security, firmly stabilize the economic market, and focus on building “three highlands” , the integrated layout of the “three major supports”, the systematic promotion of the “eight key points”, the coordinated promotion of regional development, the comprehensive promotion of rural revitalization, the emphasis on guarantees and the improvement of people’s livelihood, and the realization of major economic indicators that are difficult to achieve, stable and positive, better than the national level , Better than expected. It is estimated that the regional GDP will reach nearly 5 trillion yuan, and the local general public budget revenue will reach 310.18 billion yuan, an increase of 6.6% on the same basis; the added value of large-scale industries will increase by about 7.2%, the investment in fixed assets will increase by about 6.6%, and the total retail sales of social consumer goods will increase. About 2.4%, the total import and export volume increased by 20%, exceeding US$100 billion; the income growth rate of urban and rural residents was higher than the economic growth rate, and the total grain output reached 60.36 billion catties, which remained above 60 billion catties for three consecutive years. A qualified, hard-won good answer sheet.

Mao Weiming pointed out that the five-year journey has been arduous and courageous. In the past 5 years, especially since General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Hunan in September 2020, the whole province has kept in mind the entrustment and forged ahead. The economic strength has achieved a historic leap, scientific and technological innovation has made breakthrough progress, reform and opening up have formed landmark achievements, and the infrastructure has achieved overall improvement. The ecological environment has shown a turning point, people’s lives have been comprehensively improved, various undertakings have made significant progress, the government’s self-construction has been continuously strengthened, Hunan’s status has been increasing, its bright spots have become increasingly colorful, and Hunan elements participating in world competition are increasing. , the foundation of Chinese-style modernization practice in Hunan is more solid. Looking back at the development achievements of the past five years, we deeply understand that we must always firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”, and maintain a high level of ideological and political actions with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core unanimous; we must always take the “three highs and four new” as the action guide for comprehensively building a new socialist modernized Hunan; we must always adhere to the overall leadership of the party, and consciously accept the legal supervision of the National People’s Congress, work supervision, democratic supervision of the CPPCC and social supervision; we must always adhere to With the theme of promoting high-quality development, we must fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept; we must always adhere to the people-centered development idea, so that the results of reform and development can benefit the people of the province more and more equitably.

Mao Weiming pointed out that at present, changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in unprecedented ways. We must base ourselves on a new historical starting point, make full use of the historical opportunity of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection of Hunan, make full use of the favorable conditions of supporting and optimistic about Hunan from all sides, improve our position, anchor position, high standard positioning, and butterfly change carry, Strive to write the Hunan answer sheet of Chinese-style modernization. The main goals and tasks for the next five years are: to achieve effective improvement in economic quality and reasonable growth in quantity, and strive to exceed the total amount of 7 trillion yuan, and the added value of the digital economy and high-tech industries to exceed 3 trillion yuan and 2 trillion yuan respectively; New breakthroughs have been made in the high-quality development of the economy, new progress has been made in building the “three highlands”, the foundation of the modern economic system has been consolidated; the construction of a high-level socialist market economic system has been accelerated, and the level and quality of the open economy have been continuously improved; comprehensive changes have taken place in the urban and rural areas. The construction of a beautiful Hunan where man and nature live in harmony has achieved remarkable results; common prosperity has achieved substantial progress, residents’ income growth and economic growth have basically synchronized, the level of equalization of basic public services has substantially improved, the multi-level social security system has become more complete, and the people’s spiritual and cultural Life is richer; the ability to maintain national security continues to increase, and the construction of a safe Hunan has achieved solid results.

Mao Weiming emphasized that to achieve the five-year goal, we must do it now and do a good job in this year. The overall requirements for this year’s work are: Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions in Hunan’s important speech, and persist in stability The general tone of Zhongqiujin’s work is to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, serve and integrate into the new development pattern, focus on promoting high-quality development, fully implement the “three highs and four new” strategic positioning and mission tasks, and better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, better balance development and security, comprehensively deepen reform and opening up, vigorously boost market confidence, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with deepening supply-side structural reforms, and focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices Work, effectively prevent and defuse major risks, promote the overall improvement of economic operation, achieve effective improvement in quality and reasonable growth in quantity, and start a good start for the comprehensive construction of a new socialist modernized Hunan.

Mao Weiming pointed out that the main expected goals for this year are: regional GDP growth of about 6.5%, scale industrial added value growth of 7.5%, fixed asset investment growth of more than 7%, local general public budget revenue growth of more than 8%, and total import and export growth of 10%. , the consumer price index rose by about 3 percent, 700,000 new urban jobs were created, the surveyed urban unemployment rate was about 5.5 percent, residents’ income growth was basically in sync with economic growth, grain output exceeded 60 billion catties, and the quality of the ecological environment continued to improve.

Mao Weiming emphasized that this year we must focus on the “six development battles” such as the economic growth initiative, scientific and technological innovation, and the optimization of the development environment. “The goal is to write a “new” chapter, to accelerate at the beginning, to gain momentum at the beginning, and to promote Chinese-style modernization to make new progress in Hunan. Focus on the following tasks:

One is to focus on promoting stable economic growth. Adhere to the word stability and seek progress while maintaining stability, give full play to the role of “leader”, strengthen the role of consumption base, better play the key role of investment, effectively smooth the internal and external circulation, cultivate and expand market players, and do a good job in ten major industrial projects and ten major infrastructure projects , and strive for economic growth to continue to be at the forefront of the top ten provinces in the country.

The second is to continue to promote the construction of a modern industrial system. Put the focus of economic development on the real economy, accelerate the establishment of an important national advanced manufacturing highland, vigorously develop the digital economy, improve the development level of the modern service industry, promote the construction of “five good” parks, and accelerate the advancement of the industry to the mid-to-high end.

The third is to accelerate the creation of highlands for reform and opening up in inland areas. Deepen reforms in key areas, promote the development and growth of the private economy, promote high-level opening to the outside world, vigorously promote the return of Hunan merchants, create a market-oriented, rule-of-law, and international first-class business environment, and let the development momentum erupt in Sanxiang.

The fourth is to solidly promote coordinated regional development. Focus on the province’s “one game of chess”, optimize the regional economic layout, promote a new type of urbanization centered on people, vigorously develop the county economy, and work together to achieve win-win cooperation in the beauty of each, and the beauty of the United States.

The fifth is to accelerate the modernization of agriculture and rural areas. Anchor the goal of building a strong agricultural province, ensure a stable and safe supply of food and important agricultural products, accelerate the pace of rural revitalization, stimulate the vitality of agricultural and rural development, and strive to write a new chapter of “great changes in mountains and villages” in the new era.

The sixth is to vigorously implement the strategy of rejuvenating the province through science and education, strengthening the province with talents, and innovation-driven development. Taking the “Ten Major Technological Projects” as the breakthrough, relying on the construction of the “Four Major Laboratories”, and supported by the “Four Major Science and Technology Infrastructures”, we will accelerate the creation of a technological innovation highland with core competitiveness, and run an education that satisfies the people. , promote the construction of a talent-strengthened province, accelerate the cultivation of an open innovation ecosystem with global competitiveness, and strive to achieve leadership in the central region, national status, and international influence.

Seventh, speed up the construction of a strong cultural province and a world tourist destination. Practice the core values ​​of socialism, prosper and develop cultural undertakings and cultural industries, insist on using culture to shape tourism and use tourism to promote culture, and vigorously develop all-for-one tourism. In the mutual integration and prosperity of culture and tourism, make the red brighter, the antique look newer, and the green more beautiful .

Eight is to continue to improve people’s livelihood and well-being. Adhere to development as the top priority and people’s livelihood as the first political achievement, implement the strategy of giving priority to employment, give play to the role of social security as a stabilizer, accelerate the construction of a healthy Hunan, do a good job in the “ten key livelihood issues” with heart and soul, and continuously realize the people’s desire for a better life yearning.

The ninth is to promote the green transformation of economic and social development. Firmly implement the concept of “Two Mountains”, accelerate the green transformation of the development model, further promote the prevention and control of pollution, and coordinate the governance of the ecosystem, so that the beautiful scenery of eagles flying in the sky, fish flying in the shallow bottom, egrets soaring, and elk playing can become a place where the people can live and work in peace and contentment. happy scene.

Ten is to build a higher level of safe Hunan. Better coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, effectively prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks, fight for a turnaround in production safety, improve the social governance system, create a new situation in the modernization of national defense and the military, and ensure high-quality development with high-level security.

Mao Weiming pointed out that the beginning is related to the overall situation, the beginning determines the whole process, and the ability and level of government governance must be comprehensively improved. We must uphold the overall leadership of the party, promote the construction of a law-based government, effectively improve service efficiency, adhere to clean and pragmatic administration, create first-class performance, win greater glory, and strive to write a new chapter in Hunan that adheres to and develops socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era!

The conference also heard reports on the implementation of the 2022 national economic and social development plan of Hunan Province and the draft of the 2023 national economic and social development plan, and reports on the implementation of the 2022 budget of Hunan Province and the 2023 draft budget.